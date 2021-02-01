Detroit Pistons vs Denver Nuggets Prediction & Match Preview - February 1st, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The in-form Denver Nuggets will be hoping for another all-round display when they host the Detroit Pistons on Monday. The Nuggets are back to being a top-four team in the Western Conference while the Pistons are the second-worst seed in the East.

Match Details

Fixture: Detroit Pistons vs Denver Nuggets | NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Monday, February 1st, 9 PM ET (Tuesday, 7:30 AM IST)

Venue: Ball Arena, Denver, CO

Detroit Pistons Preview

The Detroit Pistons are a hit-or-miss team as of now. They beat both the Philadelphia 76ers and LA Lakers last week but also got blown out by the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors. Dwane Casey's men have the ability to play hard but they're unable to do so on a nightly basis.

The Detroit Pistons are expectedly bottom 10 in both offensive and defensive ratings but have a few individual names who perform consistently. Wayne Ellington is shooting over 50% from downtown while Derrick Rose provides production off the bench. Blake Griffin though is having the worst year of his career.

Advertisement

Key Player - Jerami Grant

Jerami Grant

It will be a special occasion for Jerami Grant who'll be facing the Denver Nuggets for the first time since leaving them in the offseason. Grant has expanded his game after joining the Detroit Pistons and is averaging 23.6 points and 5.9 rebounds this season. He'll be hoping to ball out against his former team.

Detroit Pistons Predicted Lineup

G Delon Wright, G Wayne Ellington, F Jerami Grant, F Blake Griffin, C Mason Plumlee

Denver Nuggets Preview

The Denver Nuggets will be in high spirits after breaking Utah Jazz's 11-game winning streak last night. They did suffer an injury blow with Gary Harris exiting early due to adductor strain. He's is likely to miss Monday's game. Mike Malone will still be feeling good about his team's chances against the Detroit Pistons.

Advertisement

The MVP. The best center in the NBA.



Here's EVERY bucket from Nikola's 47 point-performance! #MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/wKGBSFIlle — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) January 31, 2021

Michael Porter Jr. has expectedly taken a huge leap and averaging 17.2 points on 55.8% shooting from the field. Jamal Murray has started the season slowly but he isn't in the best shape physically. Meanwhile, Monte Morris is repaying the Denver Nuggets' faith in him by running the second unit and playing good defense.

Key Player - Nikola Jokic

Nikola Jokic

Nikola Jokic is averaging a career-high in almost every category this season. He's managing a hefty 25.7 points per game on 56.8% shooting to go with his 11.7 rebounds and 8.7 assists. Jokic is already in the MVP discussion this year and if the Denver Nuggets continue their form, he'll be among the favorites.

Denver Nuggets Predicted Lineup

G Jamal Murray, G Will Barton, F Michael Porter Jr., F Paul Millsap, C Nikola Jokic

Pistons vs Nuggets Match Prediction

Advertisement

The Detroit Pistons do tend to respond well after a tough loss. With both Grant and Plumlee facing their former team, the Pistons will likely play with improved intensity. But the Denver Nuggets are simply out of their league right now. They have the third-best offense in the league and have improved their defense immensely in recent weeks. Expect Jokic and co. to take this one.

Where to watch Pistons vs Nuggets?

Local coverage of the game will be available on FOX Sports Detroit and Altitude Sports. You can also live stream the same via the NBA League Pass.

Also read: New York Knicks vs Chicago Bulls Prediction & Match Preview - February 1st, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21