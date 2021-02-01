New York Knicks vs Chicago Bulls Prediction & Match Preview - February 1st, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

Two playoff hopefuls in New York Knicks and Chicago Bulls play the first of their two consecutive games on Monday. Both teams find themselves in the bottom half of the Eastern Conference standings and have struggled to win games lately.

Match Details

Fixture: New York Knicks vs Chicago Bulls | NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Monday, February 1st, 8 PM ET (Tuesday, 6:30 AM IST)

Venue: United Center, Chicago, IL

New York Knicks Preview

The New York Knicks dropped out of the playoffs spot with a loss against the LA Clippers on Sunday but had several positives to take from that game. RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley combined for 48 points and are increasingly looking like the solution to the Knicks' backcourt troubles.

Tom Thibodeau's men are great at closing out shooters and as such, the New York Knicks have the best perimeter defense in the league. But they could use some help in the same department when it comes to scoring. Alec Burks and Austin Rivers are efficient options but the team needs more offensive threat in general.

Key Player - Julius Randle

Julius Randle (middle)

Julius Randle will play a pivotal role against the Chicago Bulls whose interior defense is very leaky. Most of Randle's offensive game involves him getting closer to the rim and he'll get those opportunities on Monday. The forward is averaging 22.4 points, 11.1 rebounds, and six assists with the New York Knicks this season.

New York Knicks Predicted Lineup

G Elfrid Payton, G RJ Barrett, F Reggie Bullock, F Julius Randle, C Mitchell Robinson

Chicago Bulls Preview

The Chicago Bulls play high-octane basketball going forward but find it difficult to defend anything that moves on the court. Wendell Carter Jr.'s quad injury has worsened the situation as well. The Bulls had their heart broken by Damian Lillard in the last game who drained a clutch game-winner for the Portland Trail Blazers.

Lauri Markkanen has found some form after returning from injury earlier in January. Coby White struggles for consistency but is still averaging 15.5 points per game. Rookie Patrick Williams hasn't disappointed either. But the Chicago Bulls need to hold it together in the clutch to translate good individual performances into wins.

Key Player - Zach LaVine

Zach LaVine

Zach LaVine is gunning for his first NBA All-Star selection this year. He's averaging 26.9 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 5.2 assists per game this season. LaVine will be leading the offense for the Chicago Bulls again and will have to make quick decisions against the New York Knicks who don't give shooters room much often.

Chicago Bulls Predicted Lineup

G Coby White, G Zach LaVine, F Lauri Markkanen, F Patrick Williams, C Daniel Gafford

Knicks vs Bulls Match Prediction

In the modern NBA, great offense generally wins against dogged defense in a well-paced game. But considering that the Chicago Bulls are rather mediocre at protecting the basket and that the New York Knicks slow down proceedings, the latter will hold the edge. Expect the Knicks to emerge victorious in a close game.

Where to watch Knicks vs Bulls?

Local coverage of the game will be available on MSG Network and NBC Sports Chicago. You can also live stream the same via the NBA League Pass.

