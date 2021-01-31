NBA Trade Rumors: New York Knicks still keeping tabs on Zach LaVine

The New York Knicks were linked with Zach LaVine prior to the start of the 2020-21 season but nothing materialized then. As per the latest NBA trade rumors, the Knicks are still monitoring the star guard's situation with the Chicago Bulls who've started the current campaign slowly.

As reported by SNY's Ian Begley, the New York Knicks are waiting to see if Zach LaVine becomes available ahead of the NBA trade deadline. Begley noted:

"But as the 2021 trade deadline approaches, the Knicks are still keeping an eye on LaVine’s situation in Chicago, per SNY sources. LaVine can be a free agent in 2022. ... It’s unclear if Chicago is open to listening to offers on LaVine, who will likely command a max contract as a free agent."

Zach LaVine is amongst the elite scorers in the NBA right now. He's averaging 26.9 points, 5.2 assists, and 5.3 rebounds through 18 games this season while almost shooting at a 50-40-90 clip.

Zach LaVine in the clutch. Again. pic.twitter.com/XPiAaqiZnR — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) January 31, 2021

LaVine has made it clear that he wants to win more often but the Chicago Bulls are failing to do that. With not much time left on his contract, the front office might start listening to offers if the situation does not improve. The New York Knicks could then swoop in to get a deal done.

NBA Trade Rumors: New York Knicks hoping to solve backcourt troubles by adding Zach LaVine

Immanuel Quickley (middle) is turning out to a solid addition for the Knicks

The New York Knicks have signed or traded for many guards over the last few years without much success. But sophomore RJ Barrett and rookie Immanuel Quickley have emerged as good building blocks this season. Adding Zach LaVine would bring much-needed solidity to the Knicks' backcourt.

RJ Barrett (age 20) and Immanuel Quickley (age 21) combined to tally:

49 points,

9 rebounds,

5 assists,

7 made 3-pointers



in a 20-point blowout victory over the Cavs.



Yes, Knicks fans, there a reason to believe New York may have found their backcourt of the future. — Tommy Beer (@TommyBeer) January 30, 2021

The New York Knicks aren't amongst the most consistent teams but they have the best defensive record in the league this season. They're already sitting on the eighth spot in the East and just need more offensive firepower to boost their bid for a postseason berth. Zach LaVine would be the perfect fit in that regard.

