NBA Trade Rumors: New Orleans Pelicans exploring market for Eric Bledsoe

The New Orleans Pelicans are expected to be active ahead of the March 25 deadline and the latest NBA trade rumors suggest that they've put Eric Bledsoe on the market. The Pels have failed to match expectations under the tutelage of head coach Stan Van Gundy and it might be time to make some roster changes.

It was reported earlier that the New Orleans Pelicans could be looking to trade Lonzo Ball and JJ Redick. Appearing on ESPN's The Jump, Brian Windhorst reported that veteran Eric Bledsoe has also been put on the chopping block. Windhorst explained:

"Yes, and it’s not just those two guys. Eric Bledsoe has also been involved in trade talks, and in a lot of cases, it’s the Pelicans making those calls. There’s interest there to move out some of the veteran guards to make room for Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Kira Lewis, their first-round draft pick, to get those guys some playing time."

Eric Bledsoe... SPLASH.



Pelicans lead the Raptors. pic.twitter.com/qOniozMl2p — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) January 3, 2021

Eric Bledsoe was shipped to the New Orleans Pelicans as a part of the Jrue Holiday trade. Bledsoe hasn't been bad at all this season. The two-way veteran is averaging 13.1 points on nearly 40% shooting from downtown.

NBA Trade Rumors: Eric Bledsoe not part of New Orleans Pelicans' plans

The Pelicans are building around Ingram and Williamson

The New Orleans Pelicans boast of a few household names but they're still a work-in-progress right now. Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson are the established cornerstones of the franchise but they need to sort out the rest of the building blocks.

Eric Bledsoe is a good player but he recently turned 31 and doesn't seem the best bet for a long-term project. He's also owed over $54 million across three years on his current contract and the New Orleans Pelicans will be hoping to shave that salary off their cap hold.

Some crafty finishing at the rim from @NickeilAW pic.twitter.com/k9PeItRJIz — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) January 24, 2021

Advertisement

In the meantime, sophomore Nickeil Alexander-Walker has improved significantly this season and is averaging 10.8 points per game on 43.8% shooting from the field. Moving Bledsoe would allow Alexander-Walker to take on an expanded role and continue his development.

Also read: NBA Trade Rumors - New Orleans Pelicans could explore moving Lonzo Ball ahead of the deadline