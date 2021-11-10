Detroit Pistons vs Houston Rockets: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - November 10th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Detroit Pistons and the Houston Rockets, two of the worst teams in the NBA right now, will face each other on Wednesday (November 10) in Houston. Their dubious records aside, this is a much-awaited matchup between Cade Cunningham and Jalen Green, the top picks in this year’s draft.

The 1-8 Detroit Pistons are hoping to break a four-game losing streak by extending the Houston Rockets’ league-worst eight-game skid. Detroit’s woes have not been helped by Cunningham’s atrocious shooting. The No.1 overall draft pick is still clearly getting his legs under him after missing the entire preseason and five of the team’s nine games.

Dwane Casey’s team will continue to rely on Jerami Grant and Saddiq Bey on offense as the future face of the franchise is still searching for form. They’ll be in for a tough fight against a resilient Houston Rockets team.

Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA Jalen Green on the ESPN matchup with Cade Cunningham and the Pistons: “I know it’s probably a big deal, but I’m just thinking of it as another game for us to go in, get better as a team, and try to get a W.” Jalen Green on the ESPN matchup with Cade Cunningham and the Pistons: “I know it’s probably a big deal, but I’m just thinking of it as another game for us to go in, get better as a team, and try to get a W.” https://t.co/oy9SPHcLVX

Jalen Green and the Houston Rockets have been in a lot of close games early in the season. While they have not been able to turn these games into wins, the development of the young players will be consolation enough for Houston.

Christian Wood and Green will be leading the charge yet again for the Houston Rockets against the Detroit Pistons. If Kevin Porter Jr. is not medically-cleared to play, D.J. Augustin will have to pick up the slack.

Detroit Pistons Injury Report

The Detroit Pistons' lengthy injury report contains mostly names that will not play against the Houston Rockets because they have been assigned to the G-League. Starting point guard Killian Hayes is listed as probable after missing the team’s game against the Brooklyn Nets.

Player: Status: Reason: Hayes, Killian Probable Injury/Illness - Left Thumb; Sprain Garza, Luka Out G League - On Assignment Lee, Saben Out G League - On Assignment Livers, Isaiah Out G League - On Assignment Pickett, Jamorko Out G League - Two-Way Smith, Chris Out G League - Two-Way

Houston Rockets Injury Report

Kevin Porter Jr. is suffering from a left-thigh contusion and is listed as questionable by the Houston Rockets. Garrison Matthews and Daishen Nix will not suit up as they are also assigned to the G-League.

Player: Status: Reason: Mathews, Garrison Out G League - Two-Way Nix, Daishen Out G League - Two-Way Porter Jr., Kevin Questionable Injury/Illness - Left Thigh; Contusion

Detroit Pistons vs Houston Rockets:

Predicted Lineups

Detroit Pistons

The Detroit Pistons' rookie class has not done much so far this season for the team. [Photo: MLive.com]

If he is cleared to play, Killian Hayes will resume his point guard duties for the Detroit Pistons. Playing off of Hayes in the backcourt will be Cade Cunningham.

Dwane Casey’s frontline will be the usual suspects, starting with Isaiah Stewart at center. Jerami Grant and Saddiq Bey will flank Stewart from the power forward and small forward positions, respectively.

Houston Rockets

The Houston Rockets could be cautious with Kevin Porter Jr. as he is a big part of the team moving forward. Coach Stephen Silas could opt to start the steady D.J. Augustin with Jalen Green on the backcourt.

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob Jalen Green is absolutely nuts Jalen Green is absolutely nuts https://t.co/Vbme93kAnx

Jae’Sean Tate, who led the team in scoring against the Golden State Warriors, will play small forward. Christian Wood and Daniel Theis will be Silas’ double-big choice in the center and power forward slots.

Detroit Pistons vs Houston Rockets:

Starting 5s

Detroit Pistons

Point Guard - Killian Hayes | Shooting Guard - Cade Cunningham | Small Forward - Saddiq Bey | Power Forward - Jerami Grant | Center - Isaiah Stewart.

Houston Rockets

Point Guard - D.J. Augustin | Shooting Guard - Jalen Green | Small Forward - Jae’Sean Tate | Power Forward - Daniel Theis | Center - Christian Wood.

