Detroit Pistons vs Houston Rockets: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - November 10th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Detroit Pistons and the Houston Rockets, two of the worst teams in the NBA right now, will face each other on Wednesday (November 10) in Houston. Their dubious records aside, this is a much-awaited matchup between Cade Cunningham and Jalen Green, the top picks in this year’s draft.
The 1-8 Detroit Pistons are hoping to break a four-game losing streak by extending the Houston Rockets’ league-worst eight-game skid. Detroit’s woes have not been helped by Cunningham’s atrocious shooting. The No.1 overall draft pick is still clearly getting his legs under him after missing the entire preseason and five of the team’s nine games.
Dwane Casey’s team will continue to rely on Jerami Grant and Saddiq Bey on offense as the future face of the franchise is still searching for form. They’ll be in for a tough fight against a resilient Houston Rockets team.
Jalen Green and the Houston Rockets have been in a lot of close games early in the season. While they have not been able to turn these games into wins, the development of the young players will be consolation enough for Houston.
Christian Wood and Green will be leading the charge yet again for the Houston Rockets against the Detroit Pistons. If Kevin Porter Jr. is not medically-cleared to play, D.J. Augustin will have to pick up the slack.
Detroit Pistons Injury Report
The Detroit Pistons' lengthy injury report contains mostly names that will not play against the Houston Rockets because they have been assigned to the G-League. Starting point guard Killian Hayes is listed as probable after missing the team’s game against the Brooklyn Nets.
Houston Rockets Injury Report
Kevin Porter Jr. is suffering from a left-thigh contusion and is listed as questionable by the Houston Rockets. Garrison Matthews and Daishen Nix will not suit up as they are also assigned to the G-League.
Detroit Pistons vs Houston Rockets:
Predicted Lineups
Detroit Pistons
If he is cleared to play, Killian Hayes will resume his point guard duties for the Detroit Pistons. Playing off of Hayes in the backcourt will be Cade Cunningham.
Dwane Casey’s frontline will be the usual suspects, starting with Isaiah Stewart at center. Jerami Grant and Saddiq Bey will flank Stewart from the power forward and small forward positions, respectively.
Houston Rockets
The Houston Rockets could be cautious with Kevin Porter Jr. as he is a big part of the team moving forward. Coach Stephen Silas could opt to start the steady D.J. Augustin with Jalen Green on the backcourt.
Jae’Sean Tate, who led the team in scoring against the Golden State Warriors, will play small forward. Christian Wood and Daniel Theis will be Silas’ double-big choice in the center and power forward slots.
Detroit Pistons vs Houston Rockets:
Starting 5s
Detroit Pistons
Point Guard - Killian Hayes | Shooting Guard - Cade Cunningham | Small Forward - Saddiq Bey | Power Forward - Jerami Grant | Center - Isaiah Stewart.
Houston Rockets
Point Guard - D.J. Augustin | Shooting Guard - Jalen Green | Small Forward - Jae’Sean Tate | Power Forward - Daniel Theis | Center - Christian Wood.