Detroit Pistons vs Houston Rockets Prediction & Match Preview - November 10th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Detroit Pistons and Houston Rockets will lock horns with each other in an enticing 2021-22 NBA season game at Toyota Center on Wednesday.

The Pistons enter this contest on the back of a four-game losing streak. The Brooklyn Nets handed them a 96-90 loss in their previous outing. Meanwhile, the Rockets are coming off a 120-107 loss against the Golden State Warriors. It was their eighth consecutive loss.

Match Details

Fixture: Detroit Pistons vs Houston Rockets | NBA Season 2021-22

Date & Time: Wednesday, November 10, 7:30 PM ET [Thursday, November 11, 5:00 AM IST]

Venue: Toyota Center, Houston, TX.

Detroit Pistons Preview

The Brooklyn Nets were too much to handle for the Detroit Pistons

The Detroit Pistons put up a decent fight against the mighty Brooklyn Nets in their previous outing. Their defense was solid, but their offense once again proved to be an area of concern, though. The Pistons managed to convert just 37.9% of their field goals.

Cade Cunningham recorded a team-high 17 points on 6 of 17 shooting. Meanwhile, Kelly Olynyk had 14 off the bench. Detroit did not receive the kind of contributions expected from several key players, especially Jerami Grant, who went 0-for-9 from the field during the game.

Nevertheless, the young Detroit Pistons have had to face a tough schedule early in the campaign, so these results shouldn't be demotivating for them. They will have a great chance to record their second win when they go against a Houston Rockets team that is also undergoing a rebuild at this time.

Key Player - Cade Cunningham

The Detroit Pistons game against the Houston Rockets will be all about #1 pick from this year's draft, Cade Cunningham, going up against #2 pick, Jalen Green. Both will be eager to outperform each other and help their sides grab a win. Cunningham joined the party late this season after missing five games due to injury.

He has played significant minutes lately and will be expected to put together one of his best performances of the season so far. If he does that, the Pistons will fancy their chances of a win, making Cunningham a key player for the game.

Detroit Pistons Predicted Lineup

G - Cade Cunningham, G - Josh Jackson, F - Jerami Grant, F - Saddiq Bey, C - Isaiah Stewart.

Houston Rockets Preview

The Utah Jazz handed the Houston Rockets yet another loss

The Houston Rockets have a dismal 1-9 season record, but have shown glimpses of their potential in plenty of games so far. Their last outing against the Golden State Warriors was a great example of that.

The Rockets played with great intensity until mid-way through the third quarter, where they trailed their opponents by just three points. But Stephen Curry and co. managed to pull away with a 15-0 run down the stretch, and Houston's young guns failed to recover from there on. Jae'Sean Tate was the best performer of the night for the team. He scored 21 points and grabbed ten rebounds.

The Houston Rockets have struggled with their turnovers, which often results in them conceding a lot of fastbreak points. If they manage to keep that in check against the Detroit Pistons, the Rockets will have a decent shot at halting their eight-game skid.

Key Player - Jalen Green

Jalen Green has had his share of ups and downs so far this season. His last three games have been largely underwhelming. Green recorded only 34 points in that stretch, shooting roughly 28% from the floor.

He is crucial to the way the Houston Rockets play offensively. That makes it important for the19-year-old to improve his performances, especially against an evenly matched opponent, to boost his team's odds of winning this game.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport Jalen Green FLOATS on his dunks Jalen Green FLOATS on his dunks https://t.co/FZB9kFvU1w

Houston Rockets Predicted Lineup

G - Kevin Porter Jr., G - Jalen Green, F - Jae'Sean Tate, F - Daniel Theis, C - Christian Wood.

Pistons vs Rockets Match Prediction

The Houston Rockets and the Detroit Pistons are two evenly matched teams. The Rockets have a slightly more experienced lineup compared to their counterparts, though. They will also have a homecourt advantage, which tilts this game in their favor. So considering these factors, the Rockets are our pick to win this matchup.

Where to watch Pistons vs Rockets

The game between the Detroit Pistons and Houston Rockets will be televised nationally by ESPN. The local coverage will be provided by AT&T SportsNet Southwest and Bally Sports Detroit. Fans can also stream the game online via a subscription to NBA League Pass.

