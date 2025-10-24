Detroit Pistons vs Houston Rockets Preview and Prediction - Oct. 24 | 2025-26 NBA Season

The Detroit Pistons vs Houston Rockets matchup is one of 12 games scheduled for Friday. These are two of the most exciting teams in the league and are expected to have great seasons. However, both teams lost their opening matchups and will now look to get their first win of the season.

The two teams have faced each other in 151 regular-season games, with Detroit holding a narrow 76-75 advantage. They played twice last season and split the series.

Detroit Pistons vs Houston Rockets Preview, Odds, Betting Tips and Prediction

Money line: Pistons +226, Rockets -234

Spread: Pistons +6.5 (-110), Rockets -6.5 (-105)

Total over/under (o/u): Pistons o225.5 (-113), Rockets u225.5 (-103)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Detroit Pistons vs Houston Rockets Preview

The Pistons ended last season as the sixth seed in the East with a 44-38 record, which was a 30-game win improvement from the previous season. They are expected to only get better this season but suffered an unexpected 115-111 loss to the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday.

Cade Cunningham had a double-double of 23 points and 10 assists but got very little help from the rest of the starters. Ronal Holland II came off the bench for 19 points, while Jalen Duren had 15 points.

Jaden Ivey continues to be out with right knee discomfort, while Marcus Sasser (hip) is doubtful and Caris LeVert (right knee soreness) is probable.

The Rockets traded away young franchise cornerstone Jalen Green in the offseason but landed the services of Kevin Durant in return. The trade made them one of the best teams on paper but they were dealt a blow as Fred VanVleet tore his right ACL in the offseason.

Houston dearly missed VanVleet on opening night, as the team lost 125-124 in double OT to the defending champions, the OKC Thunder. Alperen Sengun led the team with 39 points and 11 rebounds, while Durant had 23 points.

VanVleet could miss the entire season, while Dorian Finney-Smith (ankle) is out for Friday’s game. Isaiah Crawford (ankle) and Jae’Sean Tate (ankle) are questionable as well.

Detroit Pistons vs Houston Rockets Starting 5s

Pistons

PG - Cade Cunningham, SG - Duncan Robinson, SF - Tobias Harris, PF - Ausar Thompson, C - Jalen Duren

Rockets

PG - Amen Thompson, SG - Kevin Durant, SF - Jabari Smith Jr., PF - Alperen Sengun, C - Steven Adams

Detroit Pistons vs Houston Rockets Betting Tips

Cade Cunningham is favored to have under 8.5 assists.

Kevin Durant is favored to score under 25.5 points.

Meanwhile, Alperen Sengun is projected to have under 1.5 3-pointers made.

Detroit Pistons vs Houston Rockets Prediction and Betting Tips

The oddsmakers favor the Rockets to get a win at home. Despite VanVleet’s absence, we expect the prediction to come true as Houston has the better team. Bet on Durant and Co. to cover the spread for a win in a game where the team total goes past 225.5 points.

