Detroit Pistons vs Indiana Pacers Prediction and Match Preview - March 24th, 2021| NBA season 2020-21 

The Indiana Pacers host division rivals Detroit Pistons at Bankers Life Fieldhouse this Wednesday in an NBA season 2020-21 matchup between two struggling sides.

The Detroit Pistons and Indiana Pacers have been underwhelming in their last ten outings. While the Pistons have managed just three wins, the Pacers haven't been much better and have recorded four wins during that stretch. However, the two teams have recorded two wins apiece in their last three games and will be hoping to put on a good showing when they square off on Wednesday.

Match Details

Fixture: Detroit Pistons vs Indiana Pacers | NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Wednesday, March 24th, 7:00 PM ET (Thursday, March 25th; 4:30 AM IST)

Venue: Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

Detroit Pistons Preview

The Detroit Pistons are bottom of the Eastern Conference with a dismal 12-30 season record. However, they are rebuilding for the future and are focused on developing their young stars. The Pistons failed to capitalize on their two-game winning run and lost to the Chicago Bulls 86-100 in their last game.

The Pistons struggled heavily on the offensive end, converting just 39% of their field goals while also shooting just 4-of-25 from beyond the arc. Jerami Grant waged a lone war as he scored 23 points on the night as other key players such as Saddiq Bey and Frank Jackson had a dull night.

The Detroit Pistons will head into the matchup against the Indiana Pacers as underdogs, but if the whole team fires on all cylinders, they could fancy their chances of winning this tie.

Key Player - Saddiq Bey

Saddiq Bey #41 (R) of the Detroit Pistons in action

Rookie Saddiq Bey was instrumental in helping the Detroit Pistons in their recent wins against the Raptors and Rockets. He recorded a double-double against Kyle Lowry and o., scoring 28 points and claiming 12 rebounds in the process. The youngster followed that performance with a 20-point game against Houston. However, he failed to carry that momentum against the Bulls, which led to a Pistons defeat.

Coach Dwane Casey will be hoping Bey finds his rhythm against the Indiana Pacers as Jerami Grant will need support to help the Pistons clinch their 13th win of the season.

Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Delon Wright, Shooting Guard - Frank Jackson, Small Forward - Saddiq Bae, Power Forward - Jerami Grant, Center - Mason Plumlee

Indiana Pacers Preview

The Indiana Pacers are currently tenth in the East with a 19-23 season record at the moment. The Pacers have had to deal with several injury concerns this season but have still managed to stay afloat in the race to the playoffs. With the team slowly starting to get back to full strength, they will be looking to capitalize and perform more consistently from here on.

In their last game, the Indiana Pacers were routed by the Milwaukee Bucks by a 113-140 scoreline. Nate Bjorkgren's side were dominated from the first quarter of the game and were outscored 26-48 in the first 12 minutes. As a result, the Pacers found it difficult to script a comeback late in the game despite Sabonis, McDermott, and Jeremy Lamb all scoring over 20 points each.

The Pacers will be the favorites going into the matchup against the Detroit Pistons but will have to be solid from the get-go as the Pistons do have the potential to snatch a win.

Key Player - Domantas Sabonis

Domantas Sabonis (L) in action

Domantas Sabonis has been the best player on the Indiana Pacers roster this season. He has managed to lead the team well in this injury-riddled campaign so far and will once again be expected to put in a good shift to help his team to their 20th win of the season.

Along with scoring valuable points, his main challenge on the night will be to contain the likes of Jerami Grant and Saddiq Bey as the duo could hurt the Pacers and potentially take the game away from them. The Indiana Pacers will receive an added boost to their hopes of toppling the visitors if Sabonis does manage to deliver on the defensive end.

Predicted Lineups

Point Guard - Malcolm Brogdon, Shooting Guard - Caris LeVert, Small Forward - Justin Holiday, Power Forward - Domantas Sabonis, Center - Myles Turner

Pistons vs Pacers Match Prediction

The Indiana Pacers will be the overwhelming favorites for this tie, owing to the struggles and injury problems the Detroit Pistons are facing right now. However, the Pistons have pulled off shocking wins against some of the top teams against all odds this campaign, something the Pacers should take into account.

Where to watch Pistons vs Pacers?

Local coverage of the game between the Detroit Pistons and the Indiana Pacers will be available on Fox Sports Indiana and Fox Sports Detroit. You can also live stream the same on NBA League Pass.