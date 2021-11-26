Detroit Pistons vs LA Clippers: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - November 26th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Detroit Pistons’ brutal schedule doesn’t get any easier with a matchup against the LA Clippers next at Staples Center on Friday. Detroit’s last four opponents are a nightmare for any team to tackle in consecutive games. They’ve battled the Warriors, Lakers, Heat and defending champion Milwaukee Bucks, resulting in four straight losses.

Detroit will face a slumping LA Clippers team that is only 2-4 in their last six games. The Detroit Pistons defense has been a little better, which is the biggest reason why they have been competitive despite their losses. It’s been the offense that has let them down for much of the season. They’ll be in big trouble if they can’t sort out their offensive issues against the Clippers’ second-ranked defensive rating.

In their dismal last six games, the LA Clippers’ offense has also been firing blanks. The team’s offensive rating has plummeted to 100.8, which is just a hair better than the Detroit Pistons’ moribund offense. If both teams’ shooting drought continues, it’ll slightly favor the Clippers because of their stout defense.

The LA Clippers are on a six-game homestand that started with a 1-1 record against the Dallas Mavericks. They’ll be hoping to make these games count as they are now barely above the .500 mark with a 10-8 record.

Detroit Pistons Injury Report

After missing the last few games, starting point guard Killian Hayes has been upgraded to doubtful. Frank Jackson (ankle) is probable while Kelly Olynyk (knee) will be sidelined for another game.

Isaiah Livers, Jamorko Pickett and Chris Smith will not travel with the Detroit Pistons to face the LA Clippers. They have been assigned to the G-League.

Player: Status: Reason: Hayes, Killian Doubtful Injury/Illness - Left Thumb; Sprain Jackson, Frank Probable Injury/Illness - Left Ankle; Sprain Livers, Isaiah Out G League - On Assignment Olynyk, Kelly Out Injury/Illness - Left Knee; Sprain Pickett, Jamorko Out G League - Two-Way Smith, Chris Out G League - Two-Way

LA Clippers Injury Report

The notable names on the LA Clippers’ injury list are Kawhi Leonard and Nicolas Batum. Leonard hasn’t seen any action yet as he recovers from an ACL injury. Batum has been placed under the league’s health and safety protocols.

Jason Preston is rehabilitating from a foot injury while Keon Johnson is with the G-League.

Player: Status: Reason: Batum, Nicolas Out Health and Safety Protocols Johnson, Keon Out G League - On Assignment Leonard, Kawhi Out Injury/Illness - Right Knee; ACL - Injury Recovery Preston, Jason Out Injury/Illness - Right Foot; Injury Recovery

Detroit Pistons vs LA Clippers:

Predicted Lineups

Detroit Pistons

The Detroit Pistons are stuck in yet another losing streak. [Photo: MLive.com]

If Killian Hayes remains sidelined, Corey Joseph retains the starting point guard role for the Detroit Pistons. Joining him on the backcourt will be Cade Cunningham as the shooting guard. Isaiah Stewart should return to his starting center position after serving his two-game suspension.

Saddiq Bey gets his usual small forward job while All-Star Jerami Grant will play power forward.

LA Clippers

Veterans Reggie Jackson and Eric Bledsoe will compose the backcourt for the LA Clippers. Marcus Morris Sr. could take Nicolas Batum’s place in the starting unit. He will likely play the power forward position.

Paul George, who continues to play like a serious MVP candidate, gets the small forward job with Ivica Zubac as the man in the middle.

Detroit Pistons vs LA Clippers:

Starting 5s

Detroit Pistons

Point Guard - Corey Joseph | Shooting Guard - Cade Cunningham | Small Forward - Saddiq Bey | Power Forward - Jerami Grant | Center - Isaiah Stewart

LA Clippers

Point Guard - Reggie Jackson | Shooting Guard - Eric Bledsoe | Small Forward - Paul George | Power Forward - Marcus Morris Sr. | Center - Ivica Zubac

