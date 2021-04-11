Detroit Pistons vs LA Clippers Prediction and Match Preview - April 11th, 2021 | NBA season 2020-21

The Detroit Pistons will face a stern test when they lock horns with the LA Clippers at the Staples Center on Sunday in an enticing 2020-21 NBA matchup.

The Pistons head into this matchup after winning four of their last eight games. The Clippers, meanwhile, have been in terrific form, recording four consecutive wins.

Match Details

Fixture: Detroit Pistons vs LA Clippers | NBA Season 2020-21.

Date & Time: Sunday, April 11th, 2021; 10:00 PM ET (Monday, April 12th, 7:30 AM IST).

Venue: Staples Center, Los Angeles, CA.

Detroit Pistons Preview

The Detroit Pistons have been fairly decent post the All-Star break, winning six of 17 games.

It might not be a good run for most teams. But for the Detroit Pistons, who are developing its young stars, it sure seems to be a good sequence of results.

In their last game, the Detroit Pistons lost 108-118 to the Portland Trail Blazers. They were dominated from the get-go and weren't able to recover down the stretch.

The Pistons struggled from the three-point line, making just 27 attempts and converting only nine. They also conceded 24-second chance points, which proved key in the outcome of the match.

Key Player - Saddiq Bey

Saddiq Bey (right) of the Detroit Pistons

Saddiq Bey has been one of the best players from the 2020 NBA Draft class this season. He will be up against the likes of Markieff Morris in this game, who he will likely guard for most of the match.

A strong performance would definitely be a confidence booster for Bey and bolster his team's hopes of pulling off an upset.

The rookie has been a bit inconsistent of late. With Jerami Grant potentially out for this game, Bey will have to be at his very best against the LA Clippers.

Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Dennis Smith Jr. l Shooting Guard - Cory Joseph l Small Forward - Saddiq Bey l Power Forward - Josh Jackson l Center - Mason Plumlee.

LA Clippers Preview

The LA Clippers have beaten the likes of LA Lakers, Phoenix Suns and Portland Trail Blazers in their ongoing four-game-winning run.

In their last game, they toppled the Houston Rockets 126-109. Kawhi Leonard scored 31 points, while Reggie Jackson added 26 to pave the way for a dominant win.

The LA Clippers were clinical at the offensive end of the floor, shooting 54% from the field and making 19 of 37 shots from the three-point line. The win saw their season record improve to 36-18.

They are now just two games behind the second-placed Phoenix Suns in the Western Conference standings.

Key Player - Paul George

Paul George will lead the LA Clippers' charge in the absence of Kawhi Leonard.

With Kawhi Leonard rested for this game, Paul George will likely be leading the charge for the LA Clippers.

George has been in tremendous form in his last two appearances, scoring 69 points in two games while shooting at 60% from the field.

The Detroit Pistons are an unpredictable side and can't be taken lightly. So George will have to make sure the LA Clippers don't falter against the Pistons in the absence of Leonard.

🔥 33 PTS, 7 3PM for Paul George in the @LAClippers W! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/bfKg2Lshyz — NBA (@NBA) April 9, 2021

Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Reggie Jackson l Shooting Guard - Paul George l Small Forward - Marcus Morris Sr. l Power Forward - Nicolas Batum l Center - Ivica Zubac.

Pistons vs Clippers Match Prediction

The LA Clippers are the overwhelming favorites in this matchup. They have a better squad and also have momentum on their side.

However, they cannot afford to be complacent against the Detroit Pistons, as Kawhi Leonard is not playing.

Where to watch the Pistons vs Clippers game?

The game between the Detroit Pistons and the LA Clippers will be televised locally on Bally Sports SoCal and Bally Sports Detroit. The match can also be live-streamed with an NBA League Pass.