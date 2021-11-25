Detroit Pistons vs LA Clippers Prediction & Match Preview - November 26th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The LA Clippers will host the Detroit Pistons at the Staples Center on November 26th.

The Detroit Pistons will head into this game on the back of a 93-114 loss against the Milwaukee Bucks. With this loss, they have fallen to a 4-14 record in the Eastern Conference.

The LA Clippers will head into this game on the back of a 104-112 loss against the Dallas Mavericks. With this loss, they have fallen to a 10-8 record in the Western Conference.

Match Details

Fixture - Detroit Pistons vs LA Clippers | 2021-22 NBA Season

Date & Time - Friday, 26th November, 2021; 3:30 PM ET (Saturday, November 27th, 2021; 2:00 AM IST)

Venue - Staples Center, Los Angeles, CA

Detroit Pistons Preview

Detroit Pistons v Milwaukee Bucks

Following their loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday, the Detroit Pistons have extended their losing streak to four games. Missing a few key players from their rotation in the form of Killian Hayes and Isaiah Stewart, the young Pistons team were overwhelmed by the defending champions.

The Detroit Pistons were beaten in every quarter. The biggest problem they faced was settling into a rhythm offensively. With Trey Lyles emerging as the highest scorer for the side with 19 points off the bench, the starting rotation really struggled to scratch in this matchup.

With a disappointing performance from both Jerami Grant and Cade Cunningham, the Detroit Pistons will look to redeem themselves in the game against the LA Clippers.

Featuring the return of Isaiah Stewart to the lineup following his two-game suspension, the Pistons will look to get their first win on this five-game road trip.

Key Player - Cade Cunnigham

Cade Cunningham looks on at the Golden State Warriors v Detroit Pistons game

Cade Cunningham is developing into one of the most important facets of this young Detroit Pistons team.

Having missed the first few games of the season due to injury and injury recovery, Cunningham took some time to find his footing. But as he's found his place in the side, Cunningham has displayed his talents in magnificent fashion.

Coming off a poor outing against the Milwaukee Bucks, Cunningham only recorded nine points for the game. However, the aspect of his game that demands attention is his rebounding and playmaking.

Recording eight rebounds and seven assists for the game, Cade Cunningham is capable of using his length to grab boards and run the Detroit Pistons' offense.

In an attempt to bounce back from Wednesday's performance, Cunningham's ability to get the Pistons' offense moving will be key in ensuring their success.

Detroit Pistons Predicted Lineup

G - Cade Cunningham | G - Killian Hayes | F - Sadiq Bey | F - Jerami Grant | C - Isaiah Stewart

LA Clippers Preview

The LA Clippers recently split their two-game mini-series with the Dallas Mavericks

The LA Clippers have proven themselves to be a competitive side this season. Largely considered underdogs due to the absence of their superstar Kawhi Leonard, the Clippers have exceeded expectations as a side as they find themselves in the playoff seedings.

Coming off the loss to the Dallas Mavericks, the Clippers cut the game extremely close. With a late game three to send the game to overtime by Paul George, the LA Clippers would eventually come up short in overtime.

The loss could be attributed to the inavailability of Ivica Zubac which allowed Kristaps Porzingis to take over. However, as the LA Clippers return home for another four-game home stand, they will look to prevent a losing slide and return to winning ways.

Key Player - Paul George

Paul George drives to the rim against the San Antonio Spurs

The key player for the LA Clippers heading into this matchup against the Detroit Pistons will be Paul George.

While George has been expected to carry the majority of the Clippers' offensive load considering the absence of Kawhi Leonard, he has been nothing short of sensational.

Emerging as a potential MVP candidate, George has put the LA Clippers on his back. Consistently contributing on multiple fronts, George has emerged as the team leader in scoring, assists, and steals.

Coming off a clutch performance against the Dallas Mavericks, George was responsible for sending the game to overtime. Ending the game with 26 points, nine rebounds and six assists, the LA Clippers superstar will look to continue his stellar performance as the team heads home to face Detroit on Friday.

LA Clippers Predicted Lineup

G - Eric Bledsoe | G - Reggie Jackson | F - Paul George | F - Marcus Morris Sr. | C - Ivica Zubac

Pistons vs Clippers Match Prediction

The LA Clippers should emerge as the winners in this matchup against the Detroit Pistons.

With both teams well rested after Thanksgiving break, the LA Clippers will return home. With a solid home record of 8-3, the Clippers have the definite advantage.

Additionally, the youth factor of the Detroit Pistons will play a role against an experienced side such as the LA Clippers. While additionally factoring in the difference in talent, the odds of winning this game favor the LA Clippers.

Where to watch Pistons vs Clippers game?

The game will be locally broadcast on Bally Sports SoCal. The game will also be available on the NBA’s League Pass platform. Fans can also listen to the game on the radio by tuning into AM 570 KLAC/S: KWKW.

