Detroit Pistons vs Memphis Grizzlies: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - October 11th, 2021 | NBA Preseason 2021-22

FedExForum in Memphis will witness an NBA preseason battle between the Detroit Pistons and the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday, October 11th.

The Detroit Pistons were ranked lowest in the Eastern Conference standings in the 2020-21 regular season. Their win-loss record of 20-52 was the second-worst in the league after the Houston Rockets' 17-55. Having won their first game against the San Antonio Spurs on October 6th, the Pistons will hope to add another preseason victory to their belt.

Meanwhile, the Memphis Grizzlies have already played three preseason games, in contrast to Detroit. The Grizzlies beat the Milwaukee Bucks and the Charlotte Hornets but lost to the Atlanta Hawks team that was without Trae Young, De'Andre Hunter and Clint Capela.

Detroit Pistons Injury Report

Jerami Grant leads the @DetroitPistons to the W! #NBAPreseason Josh Jackson: 16 PTS
Kelly Olynyk: 14 PTS, 6 AST, 2 STL, 2 BLK



The Detroit Pistons are heading to Memphis with about half their squad in peak health. In fact, at least nine of their players have been reported questionable, probable or out for this game. The list includes the first overall pick from the 2021 draft class, Cade Cunningham, who is recovering from a sprained right ankle and is out of the game.

Rodney McGruder, who played in Detroit's preseason opener, is recovering from a left hip strain, and his return remains questionable. Killian Hayes has been listed as probable after showing progress in his recovery from a sprained ankle and might make his first appearance on Monday.

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report

After sitting out the game against the Hawks, the Memphis Grizzlies' super-athlete point guard Ja Morant is all set to make a return against the Detroit Pistons. The team's center, Steven Adams, was also made to rest in the previous game, but has not been listed as 'out' for this match.

Dillion Brooks, the second-best scorer in the Grizlies' squad, remains a questionable presence for this match after being absent from the previous three due to right thigh soreness. Sam Merrill and rookie Ziaire Williams are also listed as questionable for Monday's game.































































































Player

Name Status Reason Cade Cunningham Out Right ankle sprain Jared Cunningham Out Right hamstring strain Killian Hayes Probable Left ankle sprain Isaiah Livers Out Left foot surgery Rodney McGruder Questionable Left hip strain Chris Smith Out Left knee surgery Cassius Stanley Out Right Knee soreness Derrick Walton Jr Out Migraine

Detroit Pistons vs Memphis Grizzlies: Predicted Lineups

Detroit Pistons

With almost nine players unfit or questionable for the match against the Grizzlies, the Detroit Pistons will have to play their remaining players as much as possible. In preseason matches, players very rarely play for more than 25 minutes because coaches want their rosters well rested for the regular season.

However, with only 11 of the 20 players available to play, Dwane Casey will have no choice but to play his players for as long as possible without exhausting them completely. He will most likely play Cory Joseph as the point guard and Josh Jackson as the shooting guard. Saddiq Bey, Jerami Grant and Luka Garza are our predictions for the frontcourt.











































































Player

Name Status Reason Dillon Brooks Questionable Right thigh soreness Kris Dunn Out Dental procedure Sean McDermott Out Tendinopathy Sam Merrill Questionable Left ankle sprain Killian Tillie Out Back Soreness Ziaire Williams Questionable Left thigh Contusion

Memphis Grizzlies

Taylor Jenkins has built an impressive squad in Memphis, and he isn't afraid to experiment with lineups and positions. Although he has some excellent attackers, he will try to find defensive players who can keep up with the tempo of the Memphis Grizzlies' offense.

Morant and Adams could make a comeback to the the starting five against the Pistons. Guard De'Anthony Melton and forwards Desmond Bane and Kyle Anderson will probably make up the opening act for the Memphis Grizzlies.

Detroit Pistons vs Memphis Grizzlies: Predicted Starting 5s

Detroit Pistons

Point Guard - Cory Joseph | Shooting Guard - Josh Jackson | Small Forward - Saddiq Bey | Power Forward - Jerami Grant | Center - Luka Garza.

Memphis Grizzlies

Point Guard - Ja Morant | Shooting Guard - De'Anthony Melton | Small Forward - Desmond Bane | Power Forward - Kyle Anderson | Center - Steven Adams.

