Memphis Grizzlies vs Detroit Pistons Prediction & Match Preview - February 19th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

Week 9 of the 2020-21 NBA season continues as the Memphis Grizzlies host the Detroit Pistons on Friday. The Grizzlies are struggling to win games, they have had several of their games canceled and they will likely be fighting until the end of the season to enter the playoffs.

Meanwhile, the Pistons are certainly out of playoff contention this season, they are 8-20 right now and are bottom of the table in most statistical categories.

However, the Detroit Pistons are a young team with a lot of heart and even though they have few victories, a lot of those victories came against tougher teams. The Pistons have beaten the LA Lakers, the 76ers, the Celtics, and the Nets this season and we shouldn't count them out of this game.

Match Details

Fixture: Memphis Grizzlies vs Detroit Pistons | NBA Season 2020-21.

Date & Time: Friday, February 19th; 8 PM ET (Saturday, February 20th, 6:30 AM IST).

Venue: FedEx Forum, Memphis, TN

Memphis Grizzlies Preview

Memphis Grizzlies v Los Angeles Lakers

The Memphis Grizzlies are having a mediocre season. Ja Morant and the company are simply unable to bag victories to sustain any winning streak. Morant leads the team in points and minutes played while their center, Jonas Valanciunas, is contributing incredibly on the floor. Valanciunas is leading the Memphis Grizzlies in rebounds and blocks and also averages the second-highest points and minutes on the team.

Advertisement

No slip. Just a W. pic.twitter.com/9NYrFIn22d — Memphis Grizzlies (@memgrizz) February 18, 2021

The Memphis Grizzlies won their last outing against the Oklahoma City Thunder behind a triple-double by Ja Morant. He had 15 points, 11 rebounds, and 12 assists while Valanciunas had 22 points and 12 rebounds.

Key Player - Ja Morant

Memphis Grizzlies v Indiana Pacers

Last season's Rookie of the Year, Ja Morant has found himself the leader of the Memphis Grizzlies. In just his second year, he is being compared to several great point guards, and last season he led the team to the play-in game. Morant leads the team in scoring and, naturally, he is crucial to this team's victories and playoff hopes.

Advertisement

Ja Morant tonight:



15 points

11 rebounds

12 assists



Triple double for 1️⃣2️⃣ pic.twitter.com/qUQexlfhHm — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) February 18, 2021

Memphis Grizzlies Predicted Lineup

G Ja Morant, G Dillon Brooks, F Kyle Anderson, F Brandon Clark, C Jonas Valanciunas.

Detroit Pistons Preview

Detroit Pistons v Boston Celtics

The Detroit Pistons continue to endure the slow burn of a rebuild. They traded veteran point guard Derrick Rose to the New York Knicks and their latest acquisition, Jerami Grant, has impressed everyone this season by averaging All-Star calibre numbers.

Their rookie Killian Hayes has been out since January and will be evaluated in a few weeks. Meanwhile, Blake Griffin is absent from the team's road trip as the front office works out a deal to trade him, as reported by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Advertisement

ESPN story on Blake Griffin and Pistons agreeing that he will be out of the lineup until the franchise and his reps can work through a resolution on his playing future: https://t.co/EHsnV9sED8 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 15, 2021

Key Player - Jerami Grant

Houston Rockets v Detroit Pistons

Jerami Grant continues to be the Detroit Pistons' main player. He is often trusted with the ball, he is averaging over 23 points per game and is leading the team in scoring and blocks. Grant also often guards the opposition's best player, making him a solid two-way player. We might be witnessing Jerami Grant's first All-Star season as he is currently 10th in Eastern Frontcourt vote-getters and is an early candidate for the 'Most Improved Player' award.

Jerami Grant dropped his career-high tonight:



43 PTS

60 FG%

44 3P%

100 FT%



MIP candidate just keeps getting better. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/c5ENJXCZwg — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) February 18, 2021

Detroit Pistons Predicted Lineup

G Delon Wright, G Wayne Ellington, F Saddiq Bey, F Jerami Grant, C Mason Plumlee.

Advertisement

Grizzlies vs Pistons Match Prediction

The game could go either way as both teams have struggled throughout the season. However, the Memphis Grizzlies' record gives them a slight edge over the Detroit Pistons in this matchup. The Detroit Pistons have the 2nd-worst offense in the league and are ranked 19th in offense.

Although the Pistons certainly know how to get to the charity stripe, they average the 4th-most free throws attempted and made. The Grizzlies will need to be alert and not get into foul trouble early in the game or else the game will slip out of their hands.

Where to watch Grizzlies vs Pistons?

The Detroit Pistons vs Memphis Grizzlies game will be broadcast on FOX Sports Southeast and FOX Sports Detroit in the US. The game can also be live-streamed on the NBA League Pass.

Also Read: NBA Trade Rumors: Mo Bamba could emerge as a surprise target for LA Lakers