Detroit Pistons vs Memphis Grizzlies Prediction & Match Preview - October 11th, 2021 | NBA Preseason 2021-22

The Memphis Grizzlies will host the Detroit Pistons in a 2021-22 NBA preseason matchup at the FedExForum in Memphis on Monday. The last time both teams met in a competitive matchup, the Pistons emerged victorious.

It has been a perfect run so far for the Detroit Pistons this preseason, who have won the only game they have featured in. Their No.1 pick, Cade Cunningham, is yet to feature, as he was unavailable in their last game against the San Antonio Spurs.

For the Memphis Grizzlies, it has not looked like preseason, as they have left it all on the court in every game. All three of their 2021 NBA Draft picks have had decent playing time, and have started to acclimatize themselves.

Match Details

Fixture - Detroit Pistons vs Memphis Grizzlies | NBA Preseason 2021-22.

Date & Time - Monday, October 11, 2021; 8:00 PM ET (Tuesday, October 12; 5:30 AM IST).

Venue - FedExForum, Memphis, TN.

Memphis Grizzlies Preview

The Memphis Grizzlies bench look on.

The Memphis Grizzlies have had a busy preseason so far, winning two of their three games. They are coming off an 87-91 loss against the Atlanta Hawks in their last outing, though.

Desmond Bane has been an inspiration so far for the Memphis Grizzlies. He made the 2020-21 NBA All-Rookie team, and has continued to show improvement. Despite his team's loss, he registered 18 points, three rebounds, two assists and two steals, while knocking down four of eight three-pointers.

Key Player - Ja Morant

Ja Morant (#12) of the Memphis Grizzlies

Taylor Jenkins decided to rest Ja Morant in their last game against the Hawks, but the player was an absolute delight in the first two matches. The Memphis Grizzlies coasted to victories against the Charlotte Hornets and the Milwaukee Bucks, with Morant starring prominently.

With two more games to go for the Memphis Grizzlies in the 2021 preseason, Morant could produce more highlight reels. In their 128-98 win over the Hornets, he registered 16 points, eight assists and five rebounds.

Memphis Grizzlies Predicted Lineup

G - Ja Morant | G - Desmond Bane | F - Kyle Anderson | F - Jaren Jackson Jr. | C - Steve Adams.

Detroit Pistons Preview

Detroit Pistons introducefFirst NBA Draft first overall pick Cade Cunningham

Of the four games lined up for the Detroit Pistons in the 2021 preseason, they have featured in only one so far. They came out victorious against the San Antonio Spurs in their preseason opener.

Outside of the Summer League, Detroit Pistons fans have not seen their No.1 prospect in league play. He was sidelined for precautionary reasons to avoid re-aggravating an ankle injury. Nevertheless, the Pistons youngsters have impressed so far, and will look for their second preseason win of the campaign.

Key Player - Jerami Grant

Jerami Grant (#9) of the Detroit Pistons

Jerami Grant led the charge in the Detroit Pistons' victory against the San Antonio Spurs in their first game. He was off to a quick start in the game, registering 11 points in the first nine minutes of play.

NBA @NBA

Kelly Olynyk: 14 PTS, 6 AST, 2 STL, 2 BLK Jerami Grant leads the @DetroitPistons to the W! #NBAPreseason Josh Jackson: 16 PTSKelly Olynyk: 14 PTS, 6 AST, 2 STL, 2 BLK Jerami Grant leads the @DetroitPistons to the W! #NBAPreseason Josh Jackson: 16 PTS

Kelly Olynyk: 14 PTS, 6 AST, 2 STL, 2 BLK https://t.co/bCmAa4BXqB

Grant is coming off a successful run at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, helping Team USA clinch gold in the men's basketball event. He was invited to the team after a breakout season, and was a runner-up in the NBA's Most Improved Player award.

Detroit Pistons Predicted Lineup

G - Saben Lee | G - Rodney McGruder | F - Jerami Grant | F - Saddiq Bey | C - Isaiah Stewart.

Pistons vs Grizzlies Prediction

The Memphis Grizzlies are the stronger team on paper, and might easily overcome the Detroit Pistons. Although the Pistons won their first game in the preseason, the Grizzlies look like the more solid unit.

Nonetheless, basketball is not the easiest to predict, especially as coaches test out new plays and allow rotation players to get a feel for the game.

Also Read

Where to watch the Pistons vs Grizzlies game?

The Memphis Grizzlies vs Detroit Pistons matchup will air on local networks BSSE-MEM and BSDET. For international fans, the game can be live streamed via NBA League Pass.

Edited by Bhargav