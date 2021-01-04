Detroit Pistons vs Milwaukee Bucks Prediction and Match Preview - January 4th, 2021 l NBA Season 2020-21

The Milwaukee Bucks and Detroit Pistons are set to face off in an Eastern Conference clash in the 2020-21 NBA regular season.

Considering the competitiveness of the Eastern Conference, both Milwaukee Bucks and Detroit Pistons will look to get some wins under their belt after less than stellar starts to their respective NBA campaigns.

Match Details

Fixture: Detroit Pistons vs Milwaukee Bucks - NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Monday, January 4, 2021 - 8:00 PM ET (Tuesday, January 5th, 2021 - 6:30 AM IST)

Venue: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI.

Detroit Pistons Preview

The Detroit Pistons currently have the worst record in the Eastern Conference, winning just one of their first six games of the season.

Advertisement

Jerami Grant has been the best player for the franchise during the ongoing 2020-21 campaign. The 26-year-old has been incredible at both ends of the floor and is one of the few bright spots in the team at the moment.

Jerami Grant threw it DOWN last time out 😯



Celtics vs. @DetroitPistons // 3:00pm ET on NBA TV! pic.twitter.com/bvnYmz0HR9 — NBA TV (@NBATV) January 3, 2021

On the other hand, Blake Griffin and Derrick Rose have underperformed massively and need to step up their performances.

Despite receiving decent minutes, Killian Hayes has been disappointing for the Detroit Pistons. Thus the franchise could consider reducing his minutes till he gets acclimatised to the level required in the NBA.

In terms of injuries, Josh Jackson (ankle) has been ruled out of the clash against the Milwaukee Bucks and could be on the sidelines for a few weeks.

Key Player - Jerami Grant

Jerami Grant

Advertisement

As previously mentioned, Jerami Grant is arguably the best player in the Detroit Pistons roster at the moment.

In six games played by the franchise this season, the 26-year-old has averaged an impressive 22.8 points while shooting 45.3% from the field and 33.3% from beyond the arc. Grant is also an excellent defender and might be one of the most underrated active two-way players in the NBA.

If the Detroit Pistons have any chance of winning against the Milwaukee Bucks, Jerami Grant would have to play a pivotal role.

Detroit Pistons' Predicted Lineup

G Killian Hayes, G Derrick Rose, F Jerami Grant, F Blake Griffin, C Mason Plumlee.

Milwaukee Bucks Preview

The Milwaukee Bucks undoubtedly have the firepower to rule the Eastern Conference, but the franchise needs to start their games strong and close them out in the end.

The Bucks have had a few convincing wins this campaign but need to find a way to do so more consistently.

Where else can a skinny kid from Athens with big dreams become a 2x #KiaMVP Greek Freak? #OnlyHere@Giannis_An34 and the @Bucks take on the Heat tonight at 7:30pm/et on TNT. #KiaTipOff20 pic.twitter.com/Twp2TMutJa — NBA (@NBA) December 29, 2020

Jrue Holiday has been incredible for the franchise so far. The 30-year-old has bolstered the Milwaukee Bucks's offense while also strengthening its already robust defense. Given that the player has the ability to elevate his game in the postseason, it only augurs well for the team's prospects.

Advertisement

However, the Milwaukee Bucks have a few injury concerns ahead of their clash against the Detroit Pistons. Pat Connaughton (groin) has been ruled as doubtful for this game while Sam Merril (ankle) and Torrey Craig (nose) have been ruled out of the game.

Key Player - Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been dominant as ever during this season. The Greek Freak has averaged 23.5 points, 11.7 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game while shooting at 47.5% from the field. While his three-point shooting is only at 24.1%, the floor spacing provided by the team will allow him to bully defenders on the inside.

The player's defense is also at a high level this season, but he could get better still at that end of the floor, which is an undeniably discomfiting proposition for opponent teams..

If the Detroit Pistons are to win against the Milwaukee Bucks, they would need to find a way to stop Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Milwaukee Bucks' Predicted Lineup

G Jrue Holiday, G Donte DiVincenzo, F Khris Middleton, F Giannis Antetokounmpo, C Brook Lopez.

Detroit Pistons vs Milwaukee Bucks Match Prediction

Advertisement

The Detroit Pistons do have an impressive lineup on paper. Unfortunately for the franchise, even if their players performed to their best, they don't seem to have the pedigree to beat the Milwaukee Bucks.

Considering the gulf in talent between the teams, a blowout win could well be on the cards, and the Bucks unsurprisingly are the favorites in this game.

Where to watch Detroit Pistons vs Milwaukee Bucks?

For those in USA, this game will be broadcast nationally on the FOX Sports Network. International fans can stream the action live on the NBA League Pass.