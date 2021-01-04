What channel is Boston Celtics vs. Toronto Raptors on tonight? Time, TV schedule & Live stream l NBA Season 2020-21

After winning a hard-fought game against the Detroit Pistons, the Boston Celtics are scheduled to face off against the Toronto Raptors in an Eastern Conference clash in the NBA.

While neither team has started the season too well, the Raptors desperately need a win to get their campaign going. Both teams are pushing for a berth in the NBA playoffs and this could turn this fixture into a very competitive affair between the two franchises.

Team News - Boston Celtics

Boston Celtics

The Boston Celtics reportedly have a fresh injury concern in Jeff Teague ahead of this game. Per reports, the 32-year-old sprained his ankle in the game against the Detroit Pistons and will not be available for selection against the Toronto Raptors.

This could seriously affect the franchise's rotation during this game and end up holding them back.

Kemba Walker, Romeo Langford, and Javonte Green are all out with serious injuries and will not feature against the Raptors.

Injured: Jeff Teague, Kemba Walker, Romeo Langford, Javonte Green

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Team News - Toronto Raptors

Toronto Raptors

The Toronto Raptors have no fresh injury concerns and will have almost all players available for selection ahead of this game. The only absentee for the Raptors against the Boston Celtics will be Patrick McCaw.

The 25-year-old is still recovering from a knee injury and isn't expected to be back for at least the next four weeks. Given how much the franchise needs quality players in its rotation right now, the team will really miss McCaw during this period.

Injured: Patrick McCaw

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

At what time will the Boston Celtics vs. Toronto Raptors NBA game commence?

USA: 4th January 2021, 7:30 PM (Eastern Time)

INDIA: 5th January 2021, 6:00 AM (Indian Standard Time)

Where and How to watch Boston Celtics vs. Toronto Raptors?

For those in the USA, this game will be broadcasted locally on the NBC Sports Network. International fans can stream the game live on NBA League Pass.

