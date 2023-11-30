Detroit Pistons vs New York Knicks: Prediction and betting tips | Nov. 30, 2023

The Detroit Pistons and the New York Knicks will meet for the first time this season. Detroit will be hoping to snap out of a brutal 15-game losing slump at Madison Square Garden. The Pistons have not won a game for over a month now. Beating the Knicks in front of their usually rabid crowd will not be an easy task for the young but talented Pistons.

The Knicks have alternated wins and losses in their last five games. A win over the Pistons will give a little more consistency and build a modest two-game winning run. New York is healthy and is a heavy favorite to win the game. Jalen Brunson, Julius Randle and RJ Barrett are expected to lead the team.

There’s a reason why the Pistons have the worst record in the entire NBA. They have tons of trouble scoring. Cade Cunningham is the only player averaging over 20.0 points per game. Detroit does have seven players hitting at least 10.0 PPG but that hasn’t been enough.

Detroit Pistons vs New York Knicks: Preview, betting tips and prediction

Game details:

Teams: Detroit Pistons (2-16) vs. New York Knicks (10-7)

Date and Time: November 30, 2023 | 7:30 PM ET

Venue: Madison Square Garden | New York, New York

Detroit Pistons vs New York Knicks: Game preview

Detroit pairs an inept offense with a bottom-10 defense. They average just 109.4 PPG and have a 108.3 offensive rating, which are both ranked 27th in the entire NBA. The Pistons are also coughing up the ball 17.1 times per game, which is second-worst in the league. Committing too many turnovers and having little scoring efficiency have been two of their biggest weaknesses.

On defense, they’re exceptionally good in certain stretches but they can’t keep it up for an entire game. They’re 23rd in defensive rating. All in all, it’s been ugly for the Pistons despite a roster stacked with young but talented players.

The Knicks’ last two losses came at the hands of the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Phoenix Suns, two of the best teams in the NBA. New York has been solid and has usually taken care of business. If they can’t get complacent and execute on both ends of the floor, they should be fine against the Pistons.

Detroit Pistons vs New York Knicks: Predicted starting lineups

Monty Williams is expected to start Ausar Thompson, Isaiah Stewart, Jalen Duren, Cade Cunningham and Jaden Ivey.

Tom Thibodeau’s first five has been set unless injuries forced the Knicks coach to deviate. He is likely to have Julius Randle, Mitchell Robinson, RJ Barrett, Jalen Brunson and Quentin Grimes line up for tip-off.

Detroit Pistons vs New York Knicks: Betting tips

Jalen Brunson leads the New York Knicks in scoring with 24.1 points per game. The points prop for him is over 23.5 and under 24.5. Bettors get -120 for over and -115 for under. Brunson has hit at least 25 points in six out of his last 10 games.

Julius Randle, the Knicks’ second-leading scorer with 19.9 PPG, has an over/under points prop of 21.5. The versatile forward has hit at least 21 points in nine out of his last 10 games.

Detroit’s bottom 10 defense could allow Randle and Brunson to hit the over in their respective points props.

Detroit Pistons vs New York Knicks: Prediction

The moneyline for the Detroit Pistons is +570 while it’s -820 for the New York Knicks. Detroit is a massive +13.5 underdog versus New York on Thursday.

On paper, the only way the Pistons beat the Knicks is if the host team gets complacent and lackadaisical. If New York plays as expected, they should comfortably reach the finish line ahead of their opponents.

The Pistons could lose but cover the spread if the Knicks take their foot off the gas late in the game.