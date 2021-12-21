Detroit Pistons vs New York Knicks Prediction & Match Preview - December 21st, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Detroit Pistons will lock horns with the New York Knicks in an enticing regular-season game at the Madison Square Garden on Tuesday. This will be the first encounter between the two teams this season.

Coming into the game, the Pistons are high on confidence as they defeated an injury ravaged Miami Heat side. Saddiq Bey scored 26 points in the game to lead the Detroit franchise to the win. They will be hoping for a similar performance from him in the game on Tuesday, as the team are in desperate need of bagging some wins and improving their record.

Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons Got the W in front of the home crowd, last night was lit ✨ Got the W in front of the home crowd, last night was lit ✨ https://t.co/4gPEBq41ae

Meanwhile, the New York Knicks come into the game after another defeat at the hands of the Celtics. Kemba Walker scored 29 points against his former team, but his efforts were not enough to help change the result. They will be hoping to get back to winning ways soon, as they have not had good results in the past month, which has indefinitely pushed them out of the playoff race.

Match Details

Fixture: Detroit Pistons vs New York Knicks | NBA Season 2021-22

Date & Time: Tuesday, December 21, 8:30 PM ET [Wednesday, December 23, 6:00 AM IST]

Venue: Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

Detroit Pistons Preview

Detroit Pistons v Indiana Pacers

The Detroit Pistons have had an extremely disappointing season so far. They hold a 5-24 record and are rock bottom in the East. They come into the game having lost 9 of their last 10 games and look like a team in big trouble. Despite having a talented youngster like Cade Cunningham, the team has not been able to capitalize.

They rank 29th in the league, in terms of scoring points. Their defense has also not been up to the mark and if they don't get things sorted soon, the team is all but set to finish bottom in the East this season. Coming into the game, they received a boost as they secured an impressive win against the Heat. The team will be focused on repeating the same in this game and will look to pick up a positive result against the Knicks on Tuesday.

Key Player - Cade Cunningham

Cade Cunningham was the number one pick of the 2021 draft. He started the season late due to injuries. However, since his arrival, the youngster has been hooping like a bona fide star. He is averaging 15.6 PPG, 6.1 RPG and 5.0 APG through the 24 games he has played. His two-way ability has been a treat to watch. Despite the team's poor performances, Cunningham has managed to put on some impressive displays performances. He will be key to their chances in the fixture on Tuesday.

Detroit Pistons Predicted Lineup

G - Cade Cunningham, G - Killian Hayes, F - Saddiq Bey, F - Hamidou Diallo, C - Isaiah Stewart

New York Knicks Preview

New York Knicks v Houston Rockets

The New York Knicks started the season promisingly, but have since fallen short, as they have completely lost their way. They hold a 13-17 record and languish in twelfth position in the East. Coach Tom Thibodeau has done a lot of mixing and matching with his lineup, but the results have remained relatively unchanged for them. They come into the game, having won only 2 of their last 10 games. The Knicks will be hoping to change things on Tuesday and put on a show for the fans at the Garden.

Key Player - Julius Randle

Julius Randle has grown to become one of the best forwards in the league. His ability to shoot tough shots along with his physical attributes make him a tough player to guard. The 27-year-old is averaging 19.6 PPG, 9.6 RPG and 5.3 APG in 30 appearances he has made. He will be hoping to lead the team back to winning ways by putting in a great performance for the home fans on Tuesday.

New York Knicks Preview

G - Kemba Walker, G - Evan Fournier, F - Alec Burks, F - Julius Randle, C - Nerlens Noel

Pistons vs Knicks Match Prediction

The Pistons and Knicks both have records that they cannot be proud of this season. However, in a game between the two, the Knicks would be a team that would be favourites considering the quality of players they have on their roster.

Where to watch the Pistons vs Knicks game?

Also Read Article Continues below

All NBA games will be available to stream live on the official NBA app. The Knicks vs Pistons game will also be locally telecast on Bally Sports Detroit and MSG Network.

Edited by David Nyland