Detroit Pistons vs New York Knicks Prediction & Match Preview - March 4, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The New York Knicks will return to Madison Square Garden for an Eastern Conference matchup with the Detroit Pistons on Thursday.

The Knicks fell to the San Antonio Spurs in their last game, snapping a three-game winning streak. The Pistons, on the other hand, secured a strong win over the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday but have lost six of their last eight games overall.

Match Details

Fixture: Detroit Pistons vs. New York Knicks - NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Thursday, March 4th, 2021, 7:30 PM ET

Venue: Madison Square Garden, New York, New York

Detroit Pistons Preview

Jerami Grant #9 of the Detroit Pistons

The Detroit Pistons won their 10th game of the season against the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday but still sit in last place in the East. The Pistons have not played consistently on either end of the floor, entering this matchup with the NBA's 24th-ranked offense and 15th-ranked defense.

Jerami Grant has been a bright spark for the Pistons, but their offense has not been able to outpace the talented rosters of the Eastern Conference. As the Detroit Pistons head to New York on Thursday, they will need to rely on their defense to hold off the surging New York Knicks.

Key Player - Jerami Grant

As the Detroit Pistons' top scorer, Jerami Grant will need another big night on the road against the New York Knicks.

The 6'8" forward is averaging an impressive 23.4 points and 5.3 rebounds per game, shooting 43% from the field.

Grant has explosive speed and a smooth jump shot, and he will need to put his full arsenal on display on Thursday night.

If Grant is able to expose the cracks in the New York Knicks' defense, he could be the key to a Detroit Pistons victory.

Detroit Pistons Predicted Lineup

G Dennis Smith Jr., G Svi Mykhailiuk, F Saddiq Bey, F Jerami Grant, C Mason Plumlee

New York Knicks Preview

Obi Toppin #1 of the New York Knicks

Despite their loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday, the New York Knicks are on the rise. With their young core, the Knicks are finding their rhythm and currently hold the 5th spot in the Eastern Conference.

The Knicks' offensive production has not been much more impressive than that of the Pistons, averaging a mere 105 points per game.

However, the New York Knicks boast a top-rated defense in the NBA, which allows 104 points per game.

Key Player - Julius Randle

Julius Randle has been the New York Knicks' big star thus far, carrying the offensive load with a team-high 23.1 points per game.

The 26-year-old has really meshed into his role in the Knicks squad, getting to the rim with great handles and also featuring a sweet jumpshot.

Julius Randle’s reaction to his mom surprising him after his first All-Star nod ❤️



Randle wears No. 30 to honor his mother, Carolyn Kyles, who wore the number at Texas-Arlington pic.twitter.com/aMKC076HBn — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 24, 2021

Julius Randle was rewarded for his outstanding performances by getting featured in his first career All-Star team.

The skilled power forward out of Kentucky will once again be in the spotlight as his New York Knicks prepare for the Detroit Pistons on Thursday.

New York Knicks Predicted Lineup

G Derrick Rose, G Reggie Bullock, F RJ Barrett, F Julius Randle, C Nerlens Noel

Pistons vs Knicks Prediction

With the New York Knicks trending positively, they should hold home advantage against the Detroit Pistons. Despite the Pistons' offensive eruption against the Toronto Raptors, their production has been inconsistent as a whole. The Knicks' defense should shine, with Julius Randle continuing his outstanding offensive play.

If the Detroit Pistons can maintain their momentum, this could be a close battle. However, the New York Knicks have the edge in this matchup.

Where to watch Pistons vs Knicks

Local coverage of the game will be available on MSG Network and FOX Sports Detroit. You can also live-stream the game via the NBA League Pass.