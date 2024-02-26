Detroit Pistons vs New York Knicks Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for February 26 | 2023-24 NBA Season 

The Detroit Pistons make their final trip to the MSG this season to face the New York Knicks on Monday. The Pistons will be keen to break a 12-game losing streak against their conference rivals, which started on February 8, 2020, during the 2019-20 season. They are 0-4 this season against the Knicks.

Detroit, 8-48 on the season, enters this contest having lost five consecutive games. Meanwhile, New York is 2-6 in its last eight games. Despite the underwhelming form and injuries, the Knicks are the favorites to win at home against the Eastern Conference bottom feeders.

Jalen Brunson is firing on all cylinders, while the new additions from Detroit, Bojan Bogdanovic and Alec Burks, have given them some respite with the injury bug. It should be a comfortable evening for the Knicks.

Detroit Pistons vs. New York Knicks Injury Reports

Detroit Pistons injury report for February 26

The Pistons will be without five players. Buddy Boeheim, Jared Rhoden and Stanley Umude are out because of G-League duties. Meanwhile, Isaiah Stewart is suspended, while Marcus Sasser is out with a right knee contusion.

New York Knicks injury report for February 26

The Knicks' injury report includes three starters. Julius Randle is out with a dislocated shoulder, OG Anunoby is recovering from an elbow surgery and Mitchell Robinson is recovering from an ankle surgery.

Detroit Pistons vs. New York Knicks Starting Lineups and Depth Charts

Detroit Pistons starting lineup and depth chart for February 26

The Pistons aren't expected to change their lineup from the last game. Cade Cunningham and Jaden Ivey will start in the backcourt, while Simone Fontecchio, Ausar Thompson and Jalen Duren will complete the frontline.

Point guards Cade Cunnigham Malachi Flynn Shake Milton Shooting guards Jaden Ivey Quentin Grimes Evan Fournier Small forwards Simone Fonteccio Troy Brown Jr. Power forwards Ausar Thompson Mike Muscala Centers Jalen Duren James Wiseman

New York Knicks starting lineup and depth chart for February 26

The Knicks are also expected to roll with the same starting lineup they had in their previous game. Jalen Brunson and Donte DiVincenzo started as the guards, while Josh Hart, Precious Achiuwa and Isaiah Hartenstein were the frontcourt trio.

Point guards Jalen Brunson Miles McBride Shooting guards Donte DiVincenzo Alec Burks DaQuan Jeffries Small forwards Josh Hart Bojan Bogdanovic Power forwards Precious Achiuwa Jacob Toppin Centers Isaiah Hartenstein Jericho Sims

Detroit Pistons vs. New York Knicks key matchups

The Pistons are the underdogs, but with the Knicks missing key pieces, they could benefit from some matchups that could make things interesting. Jalen Duren against Isaiah Hartenstein is one matchup that could favor the Pistons.

Hartenstein has proved impactful with Mitchell Robinson out, but Duren could be a handful to deal with on his day. If the Pistons find a way to get him more involved, he could cause issues for the Knicks' defense.

Meanwhile, Jalen Brunson vs. Ausar Thompson is another duel the Knicks will have to be wary of. The latter has been excellent defensively, making adequate reads against experienced superstars. If he can disrupt Brunson's game, then that could help Detroit make this a close contest.