Detroit Pistons vs Philadelphia 76ers Prediction & Match Preview - October 28th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Detroit Pistons will play the final match of their three-game road trip in the 2021-22 NBA with the Philadelphia 76ers at the Wells Fargo Center on Thursday. The Sixers, who are 2-1 on the season, will be an incredibly tough opponent for the Pistons, who are winless in three games this season.

Match Details

Fixture: Detroit Pistons vs Philadelphia 76ers | NBA Season 2021-22.

Date & Time: Thursday, October 28th; 7:00 PM ET (Friday, October 29th; 4:30 AM IST).

Venue: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA.

Detroit Pistons Preview

The Detroit Pistons finished a lowly 15th in the Eastern Conference last season. It could be a similar script unfolding for them this season too. That's because they are winless after their first three games of the campaign.

What's more concerning is that there has been a distinct lack of spark in both their offense and defense. Their first two losses came against a phenomenal Chicago Bulls team, who are 4-0 on the season. However, the Pistons failed to muster a response against the Atlanta Hawks too, crashing to a humbling 122-104 loss.

Against the 76ers, the Pistons will need to address their shortcomings and take immediate corrective measures to avoid another defeat on the season.

Key Player - Saddiq Bey

Although Jerami Grant is expected to return on Thursday, Saddiq Bey could be the key player for the Pistons against the 76ers. Although Grant was a better scorer, feeder and rebounder in 2020-21, rookie Bey didn't fare poorly either. Bey's performances in the three games this season highlighted hunger and promise in the sophomore's game.

Bey is averaging 18 points and 10.7 rebounds per game this campaign. Although his shooting from downtown has been abysmal, he has still attempted and converted a decent number of field goals. Nevertheless, he will look for a better performance if the Pistons hope to return to winning ways against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Detroit Pistons Predicted Lineup

G - Killian Hayes; G - Josh Jackson; F - Saddiq Bey; F - Jerami Grant; C - Isaiah Stewart.

Philadelphia 76ers Preview

The Philadelphia 76ers, after the melodrama that plagued their offseason and preseason, have begun their 2021-22 campaign on a rough note. They won their season opener against the New Orleans Pelicans and their third game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. But there is no denying or offense in stating that both OKC and New Orleans are some of the weaker teams in the league.

The Sixers did dominate against the Pelicans and Thunder, but they massively struggled against two stronger teams, the Brooklyn Nets and the New York Knicks. With Ben Simmons gone, the 76ers have lost their best playmaker and defender. The void created by his absence could hurt the team in tougher games, but that should not be an issue against the struggling Pistons.

Key Player - Joel Embiid

Joel Embiid seems healthy and in form. Not only is he scoring well, but he is also gathering crucial rebounds too. One of the best centers in the league, Embiid also presents an undeniable threat from downtown.

Although he doesn't convert like Danny Green or Seth Curry, his post-up and paint skills or a three-pointer can be the difference between winning and losing. Considering the same, he could be a key player for the 76ers against the Pistons.

Philadelphia 76ers Predicted Lineup

G - Tyrese Maxey; G - Seth Curry; F - Danny Green; F - Tobias Harris; C - Joel Embiid.

Pistons vs 76ers Match Prediction

To say the Pistons have been poor this season would be an understatement. They lacked in both offense and defense in all three games. With Cade Cunningham still not available, there isn't much that could bring about a turnaround in their fortunes. Meanwhile, the 76ers aren't yet at their best, but they should have enough to pile on the misery for the Pistons on Thursday.

Where to watch Pistons vs 76ers?

The Detroit Pistons' game against the Philadelphia 76ers will be available for viewing on local channels, NBS Sports Philadelphia and Bally Sports DET. The game will be available online on the NBA League Pass as well.

