Detroit Pistons vs Philadelphia 76ers Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | April 9, 2024

The Detroit Pistons vs Philadelphia 76ers matchup is one of 14 NBA games scheduled for Tuesday. This will be the fourth and final matchup between the two teams this season, with Philly leading the series 3-0. The Sixers won the previous game 124-92 on Dec. 15.

On that note, let’s take a look at the Detroit Pistons vs Philadelphia 76ers preview, including the prediction, starting lineups and betting tips for April 9.

The 76ers hold a 232-158 all-time advantage against the Pistons. Philadelphia won the most recent game between the two teams behind Joel Embiid’s 35 points, 13 rebounds and four blocks. James Wiseman had 20 points and 13 assists for Detroit.

The Detroit Pistons vs Philadelphia 76ers game is scheduled for Tuesday, April 9, at Wells Fargo Center. The game begins at 7 p.m. EDT and will be televised on NBC Sports Philadelphia and Bally Sports DET/TV-20 Detroit. Fans can stream the game live on fuboTV and NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Pistons (+887) vs. 76ers (-1600)

Spread: Pistons (+16) vs. 76ers (-16)

Total (O/U): Pistons -110 (o221.5) vs. 76ers -110 (u221.5)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Detroit Pistons vs Philadelphia 76ers preview

The Pistons (13-65) are last in the East and have the worst record in the league. They have lost four straight, including a 113-103 defeat to the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday. Chimezie Metu led the Pistons with 20 points. Detroit has nothing to play for in the remaining four games and are likely back to planning for the draft.

The 76ers (44-35) seemed to be lost with Joel Embiid out. However, with the reigning MVP back in the lineup, Philly has won five straight. It is seventh in the East and is just one game behind the Indiana Pacers. If the Sixers can win their remaining three games, they have a chance of finishing in the top six, and thus not participate in the play-in tournament.

Detroit Pistons vs Philadelphia 76ers starting lineups, subs and rotations

The Pistons will be without Ausar Thompson (blood clot), Isaiah Stewart (hamstring), Stanley Umude (right ankle) and Quentin Grimes (knee) for the rest of the season. Cade Cunningham (knee) is questionable, while Evan Fournier is probable with a knee injury. Simone Fontecchio is out with a toe issue. Detroit coach Monty Williams should start:

PG: Marcus Sasser SG: Jaden Ivey SF: Troy Brown Jr. PF: Tosan Evbuomwan C: Jalen Duren

The Pistons’ key substitutes should be Malachi Flynn, Chimezie Metu and James Wiseman.

The 76ers listed five players as questionable for Tuesday’s game: Joel Embiid (knee), Tyrese Maxey (hip), Tobias Harris (knee), Kyle Lowry (left knee) and De’Anthony Melton (back). Robert Covington is out with a knee issue.

While most of the starters are deemed questionable, expect them to play in a game that could be crucial for the team’s final position in the standings. Philly coach Nick Nurse should start:

PG: Tyrese Maxey SG: Kyle Lowry SF: Kelly Oubre Jr. PF: Tobias Harris C: Joel Embiid

Philly’s key substitutes should be Cameron Payne, Buddy Hield and Nicolas Batum.

Editor’s note: These are predicted starting lineups, which could change depending on the availability of players uncertain to play.

Detroit Pistons vs Philadelphia 76ers betting tips

If Cade Cunningham plays, his over/under for points is set at 23.5. He could face difficulties in reaching that mark against the 76ers’ tough defense.

Joel Embiid has an over/under of 28.5 points. Embiid should find scoring easy against Detroit and end the game with more than 28.5 points.

Detroit Pistons vs Philadelphia 76ers prediction

The Sixers are heavily favored at home by the oddsmakers. They have everything to play for and that should translate into a high-scoring game, where the team total goes over 221.5 points. Philly should cover the spread for a win.