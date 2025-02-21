  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • NBA
  • Detroit Pistons vs San Antonio Spurs Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Feb. 21 | NBA 2024-25 season

Detroit Pistons vs San Antonio Spurs Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Feb. 21 | NBA 2024-25 season

By Ubong Richard Archibong
Modified Feb 21, 2025 11:46 GMT
NBA: Detroit Pistons at San Antonio Spurs - Source: Imagn
NBA: Detroit Pistons at San Antonio Spurs - Source: Imagn

The Detroit Pistons face the San Antonio Spurs in one of several games scheduled to take place on Friday, Feb. 21. The Pistons, No. 6 in the Eastern Conference, take the road to face the Spurs, No. 12 in the Western Conference standings.

Ad

The Pistons are on a four-game winning streak since losing back-to-back games on Feb. 3 and 5. Their most recent win came in a 128-110 away game over the Chicago Bulls on Feb. 12.

Cade Cunningham led the Pistons with a game-high 29 points, five rebounds and seven assists in that one. Ausar Thompson added 19 points, five rebounds and seven assists.

The Spurs have been struggling for consistency in recent games. They returned from the All-Star break with a win against the visiting Phoenix Suns on Thursday night.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

De'Aaron Fox recorded 26 points, nine rebounds and seven assists. Chris Paul chipped in with 13 points, 10 assists and five rebounds.

Detroit Pistons vs San Antonio Spurs: Injury Reports

Detroit Pistons' injury report for Feb. 21

The Detroit Pistons have an extensive list of players out against the Spurs. The most notable one is Jaden Ivey, who is out with a left fibula fracture injury.

The Pistons' complete injury report:

Ad
  • Ron Harper Jr.: Out - G League/Two-way
  • Jaden Ivey: Out - Left fibula; fracture
  • Daniss Jenkins: Out - G League/Two-way
  • Bobi Klintman: Out - G League/On-assignment
  • Tolu Smith: Out - G League/Two-way

San Antonio Spurs' injury report for Feb. 21

Star center Victor Wembanyama's season came to an abrupt end due to a deep vein thrombosis (DVT) in his right shoulder. This condition, also known as a blood clot, was discovered after he returned from the All-Star Game.

Ad

The Spurs' complete injury report:

  • Victor Wembanyama: Out- End of season (Deep vein thrombosis right shoulder)
  • Charles Bassey: Out (Knee)
  • Riley Minix: Out- End of season (torn labrum left shoulder)

Detroit Pistons vs San Antonio Spurs: Expected Lineups and Starting Depth Charts

Detroit Pistons starting lineup and depth chart for Feb. 21

The Pistons are projected to go with the following lineup against the Spurs:

Ad

Cade Cunningham (point guard), Tim Hardaway Jr. (shooting guard), Ausar Thompson (small forward), Tobias Harris (power forward) and Jalen Duren (center).

Here's a snapshot of the Pistons' depth chart for the 2024-25 season:

Point GuardShooting GuardSmall ForwardPower ForwardCenter
Cade CunninghamTim Hardaway Jr.Ausar ThompsonTobias HarrisJalen Duren
Dennis SchroderMalik BeasleyRonald Holland IISimone FontecchioIsaiah Stewart
Marcus SasserMarcus Sasser Tim Hardaway Jr. Lindy Waters IIIPaul Reed
Daniss JenkinsDennis Schroder Malik Beasley Ausar ThompsonTolu Smith
Jaden IveyLindy Waters III Simone Fontecchio Tolu Smith-
Ad

San Antonio Spurs starting lineup and depth chart for Feb. 21

The San Antonio Spurs are projected to go with the following starting five against the Pistons:

Chris Paul (point guard), De'Aaron Fox (shooting guard), Devin Vassell (small forward), Harrison Barnes (power forward) and Bismack Biyombo (center).

Here's a snapshot of the Spurs' depth chart for the 2024-25 season.

Point GuardShooting GuardSmall ForwardPower ForwardCenter
Chris PaulDe'Aaron FoxDevin VassellHarrison BarnesBismack Biyombo
Stephon CastleJulian ChampagnieKeldon JohnsonJeremy SochanCharles Bassey
De'Aaron Fox Stephon Castle Julian Champagnie Keldon JohnsonJeremy Sochan
Blake WesleyDevin VassellHarrison Barnes Sandro MamukelashviliSandro Mamukelashvili
Jordan McLaughlinMalaki BranhamMalaki Branham Julian ChampagnieVictor Wembnyama

Spurs Fan? Check out the latest San Antonio Spurs depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Nadim El Kak
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी