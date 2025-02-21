Detroit Pistons vs San Antonio Spurs Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Feb. 21 | NBA 2024-25 season

The Detroit Pistons face the San Antonio Spurs in one of several games scheduled to take place on Friday, Feb. 21. The Pistons, No. 6 in the Eastern Conference, take the road to face the Spurs, No. 12 in the Western Conference standings.

The Pistons are on a four-game winning streak since losing back-to-back games on Feb. 3 and 5. Their most recent win came in a 128-110 away game over the Chicago Bulls on Feb. 12.

Cade Cunningham led the Pistons with a game-high 29 points, five rebounds and seven assists in that one. Ausar Thompson added 19 points, five rebounds and seven assists.

The Spurs have been struggling for consistency in recent games. They returned from the All-Star break with a win against the visiting Phoenix Suns on Thursday night.

De'Aaron Fox recorded 26 points, nine rebounds and seven assists. Chris Paul chipped in with 13 points, 10 assists and five rebounds.

Detroit Pistons vs San Antonio Spurs: Injury Reports

Detroit Pistons' injury report for Feb. 21

The Detroit Pistons have an extensive list of players out against the Spurs. The most notable one is Jaden Ivey, who is out with a left fibula fracture injury.

The Pistons' complete injury report:

Ron Harper Jr.: Out - G League/Two-way

Jaden Ivey: Out - Left fibula; fracture

Daniss Jenkins: Out - G League/Two-way

Bobi Klintman: Out - G League/On-assignment

Tolu Smith: Out - G League/Two-way

San Antonio Spurs' injury report for Feb. 21

Star center Victor Wembanyama's season came to an abrupt end due to a deep vein thrombosis (DVT) in his right shoulder. This condition, also known as a blood clot, was discovered after he returned from the All-Star Game.

The Spurs' complete injury report:

Victor Wembanyama: Out- End of season (Deep vein thrombosis right shoulder)

Charles Bassey: Out (Knee)

Riley Minix: Out- End of season (torn labrum left shoulder)

Detroit Pistons vs San Antonio Spurs: Expected Lineups and Starting Depth Charts

Detroit Pistons starting lineup and depth chart for Feb. 21

The Pistons are projected to go with the following lineup against the Spurs:

Cade Cunningham (point guard), Tim Hardaway Jr. (shooting guard), Ausar Thompson (small forward), Tobias Harris (power forward) and Jalen Duren (center).

Here's a snapshot of the Pistons' depth chart for the 2024-25 season:

Point Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center Cade Cunningham Tim Hardaway Jr. Ausar Thompson Tobias Harris Jalen Duren Dennis Schroder Malik Beasley Ronald Holland II Simone Fontecchio Isaiah Stewart Marcus Sasser Marcus Sasser Tim Hardaway Jr. Lindy Waters III Paul Reed Daniss Jenkins Dennis Schroder Malik Beasley Ausar Thompson Tolu Smith Jaden Ivey Lindy Waters III Simone Fontecchio Tolu Smith -

San Antonio Spurs starting lineup and depth chart for Feb. 21

The San Antonio Spurs are projected to go with the following starting five against the Pistons:

Chris Paul (point guard), De'Aaron Fox (shooting guard), Devin Vassell (small forward), Harrison Barnes (power forward) and Bismack Biyombo (center).

Here's a snapshot of the Spurs' depth chart for the 2024-25 season.

Point Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center Chris Paul De'Aaron Fox Devin Vassell Harrison Barnes Bismack Biyombo Stephon Castle Julian Champagnie Keldon Johnson Jeremy Sochan Charles Bassey De'Aaron Fox Stephon Castle Julian Champagnie Keldon Johnson Jeremy Sochan Blake Wesley Devin Vassell Harrison Barnes Sandro Mamukelashvili Sandro Mamukelashvili Jordan McLaughlin Malaki Branham Malaki Branham Julian Champagnie Victor Wembnyama

