There are nine games on the NBA schedule for Friday, including the Detroit Pistons vs San Antonio Spurs matchup. The Pistons are resuming their season on the road, while the Spurs continue the I-35 Series in Austin, Texas. They already defeated the Phoenix Suns 120-109 on Thursday despite losing Victor Wembanyama for the rest of the season.

Tonight's game will be the first meeting of the season between the Spurs and Pistons. The Spurs swept last season's series, with Detroit looking to get their first road win against them since Jan. 6, 2015. The Pistons have only three wins against San Antonio in their last 10 matchups.

In their first game since ruling out Wembanyama for the rest of the season, the Spurs dominated the Suns. De'Aaron Fox was phenomenal for the team as he'll have to carry them, or at least give the franchise a shot at making the playoffs.

Detroit Pistons vs San Antonio Spurs Game Details and Odds

The Pistons-Spurs game is scheduled to take place at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas at 8:30 p.m. EST. It will be locally televised on FanDuel Sports Network Detroit and KENS in San Antonio.

Fans can also watch it via live stream on NBA League Pass and FuboTV, which are paid subscriptions.

Moneyline: Pistons (-199) vs. Spurs (+155)

Spread: Pistons -4.5 (-110) vs. Spurs +4.5 (-110)

Total (O/U): Pistons o232.5 (-115) vs. Spurs u232.5 (-115)

Note: The odds could change before tip-off.

Detroit Pistons vs San Antonio Spurs Betting Tips

Pistons Betting Trends

The Pistons are 4-1 in their last five games.

The Pistons are 13-5 when they are favored to win this season.

The Pistons are 4-1 against the spread in their last five games.

The totals have gone OVER twice in Detroit's last five games.

Spurs Betting Trends

The Spurs are 2-3 in their last 5 games.

The Spurs are 10-24 if they are the underdogs this season.

Spurs are 1-4 against the spread in their last five games

The totals have gone OVER four times in San Antonio's past five games.

Player Props

Not yet available. It will be updated soon.

Detroit Pistons vs San Antonio Spurs Prediction

The Detroit Pistons are favored to beat the San Antonio Spurs in Friday's matchup. The Pistons have the personnel advantage with Victor Wembanyama out for the rest of the season. The prediction is a win for Detroit, with the total going OVER 232.5 points.

