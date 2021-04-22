Detroit Pistons vs San Antonio Spurs Prediction & Match Preview - April 22nd, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Detroit Pistons will be taking on the San Antonio Spurs at the AT&T Center tonight. The Pistons are languishing in the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings with an 18-41 record, while the Spurs are 10th in the West with a 28-29 record, vying for a playoff berth.

Match Details

Fixture: Detroit Pistons vs. San Antonio Spurs | NBA Season 2020-21.

Date & Time: Thursday, April 22nd; 8:30 PM ET (Friday, 23rd April; 6:30 AM IST).

Venue: AT&T Center, San Antonio

Detroit Pistons Preview

.@Cory_Joe has jolted us with a volt of energy and set an example for our basketball program going forward.⚡️🔋 pic.twitter.com/UCgXfpUg0o — Detroit Pistons (@DetroitPistons) April 22, 2021

The Detroit Pistons' offense has been subpar in the 2020-21 NBA campaign, managing an underwhelming offensive rating of 108.9. Defensive rebounding has been a cause for concern as well, as the Pistons have managed to grab just 32.7 defensive boards per game (26th in the league).

Head coach Dwayne Casey has been a positive influence on Josh Jackson's game, who has averaged 13 points and 4 rebounds along with a steal this season. Mason Plumlee has done some good work as well, putting up 10 points and 9 rebounds.

Key Player - Jerami Grant

New York Knicks v Detroit Pistons

Jerami Grant has justified the three-year, $60 million contract he signed with the Detroit Pistons in the off-season, putting up 22.5 points, 4 rebounds and a block per game. Grant leads the team in points and minutes - statistics that illustrate his importance to the Detroit Pistons.

The San Antonio Spurs defense has looked susceptible at times in the 2020/21 season, and if Grant manages to manipulate it to his advantage, then there is a good probability of the Pistons winning their 19th game of the season.

Detroit Pistons Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Corey Joseph; Shooting Guard - Josh Jackson; Small Forward - Jerami Grant; Power Forward - Saddiq Bey; Center - Mason Plumlee.

San Antonio Spurs Preview

right back at it tomorrow night against Detroit.#GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/DvVXmK2dUL — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) April 22, 2021

A resolute defense and a steady offense have kept the San Antonio Spurs in the mix for the playoffs this season. They are 10th in defensive rating in the league (111.4) and have averaged 5 blocks per game, giving nothing away in the paint cheaply.

Dejounte Murray and Keldon Johnson's ascents this season have propelled the San Antonio Spurs to a much better condition than last year, as the duo have averaged 15 and 12 points, respectively.

Murray is a candidate for Most Improved Player, grabbing 7 rebounds and dishing out 5 assists apart from his scoring contribution.

Key Player - DeMar DeRozan

Charlotte Hornets v San Antonio Spurs

Former Toronto Raptors star DeMar DeRozan has been in sensational touch for the San Antonio Spurs this season, tallying 21 points and 7 assists. The swingman has come up with answers multiple times in the clutch for Gregg Popovich, ensuring that the team is still in the hunt for a playoff berth.

DeRozan has taken a ruthless approach against the minnows so far and it will be intriguing to see his stat line against a defense as poor as the Detroit Pistons'.

San Antonio Spurs Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Dejounte Murray; Shooting Guard - Derrick White; Small Forward - DeMar DeRozan; Power Forward - Keldon Johnson; Center - Jakob Poeltl.

Pistons vs. Spurs Prediction

The San Antonio Spurs are coming up against a unit that is low on confidence and headed towards the lottery, which makes them clear favorites to win this encounter. The Detroit Pistons have been abysmal on both ends and this should be an easy win for DeMar DeRozan and co.

Where to Watch Pistons vs. Spurs

Live coverage of the Detroit Pistons vs. San Antonio Spurs game will be available on Bally Sports Detroit and Bally Sports Southwest-San Antonio. The match can be streamed live with an NBA League Pass as well.

