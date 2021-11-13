Detroit Pistons vs Toronto Raptors: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - November 13th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Detroit Pistons will face off against the Toronto Raptors at the Scotiabank Arena on Saturday. Detroit will be desperately looking for a win as they have got off to a disappointing start and need some positive results to get their campaign back on track.
The team's last game ended in a loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers. Detroit had a bad night on the offensive end as they shot at 36.7% from the field, which led to the Cavs taking a 98-78 win on the night. The Pistons could have another difficult night ahead of them against a confident Toronto Raptors roster.
Meanwhile, the Toronto Raptors go into the game after an impressive win against the Philadelphia 76ers. Fred VanVleet scored 32 points on the night to lead the franchise to their seventh win of the season. He will be hoping to produce another big performance at the Scotiabank Arena on Saturday to lead the franchise to their eighth win of the season.
Detroit Pistons Injury Report
Kelly Olynyk was listed as questionable for the game against the Cavaliers but did not feature in the game. His status against the Raptors is still unknown.
Toronto Raptors Injury Report
There is some extremely good news for Raptor fans ahead of this game. After being sidelined for months, Pascal Siakam is finally not on the injury report and will most likely make his first appearance for the team this season. Yuta Watanabe remains out for the team, as he recovers from a left calf strain. The Toronto Raptors have also listed Precious Achiuwa and Kem Birch as questionable for the game due to injuries.
Detroit Pistons vs Toronto Raptors: Predicted Starting Lineup
Detroit Pistons
Cade Cunningham and Killian Hayes will start in the backcourt for the Detroit Pistons. The young duo is explosive and can form a great partnership. Saddiq Bey and Jerami Grant will keep their positions in the frontcourt while Isaiah Stewart starts at center for them in the game against the Raptors.
Toronto Raptors
Fred VanVleet and Gary Trent Jr. have been doing an outstanding job in the backcourt for the Raptors. They will look to once again step up and lead the team to victory. Scottie Barnes and OG Anunoby will share the frontcourt.
However, with Siakam returning one of the two will soon have to soon drop down to play from the bench. With Precious Achiuwa being listed as questionable for this game, Chris Boucher may get a go-ahead to start the game as the center.
Detroit Pistons vs Toronto Raptors: Predicted Starting 5s
Detroit Pistons
Point Guard - Cade Cunningham, Shooting Guard - Killian Hayes, Small Forward - Saddiq Bey, Power Forward - Jerami Grant, Center - Isaiah Stewart
Toronto Raptors
Point Guard - Fred VanVleet, Shooting Guard - Gary Trent Jr., Small Forward - Scottie Barnes, Power Forward - OG Anunoby, Center - Chris Boucher