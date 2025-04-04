Detroit Pistons vs Toronto Raptors Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for April 4 | NBA 2024-25 season

  • home icon
By Simoun Victor Redoblado
Modified Apr 04, 2025 11:29 GMT
Toronto Raptors v Detroit Pistons - Source: Getty
The Detroit Pistons square off against the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena on Friday. This will be the fourth and final meeting between the two ball clubs this season. Thus far, the Pistons are up 3-0 in the season series.

The Pistons (42-34) are the No. 6 team in the Eastern Conference. They are coming off back-to-back losses to the Minnesota Timberwolves and the OKC Thunder. Meanwhile, the Raptors (28-49) are in 11th place in the East. They are also looking to bounce back from a two-game skid, which was dealt by the Chicago Bulls and the Portland Trail Blazers.

Detroit Pistons vs Toronto Raptors: Injury report

Detroit Pistons injury report

Tobias Harris won't be suiting up on Friday due to right heel soreness. Isaiah Stewart will also be out as he is serving his suspension for his involvement in a scuffle during the Detroit Pistons-Minnesota Timberwolves game this past Sunday.

In addition, Jaden Ivey has been ruled out for the season due to a fracture in his left fibula. Notably, Cade Cunningham is deemed questionable due to a left calf contusion.

Toronto Raptors injury report

Though the Raptors have yet to release their injury report as of the time of this writing, it's worth noting that they had five players who sat out their game against the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday. These players were Gradey Dick (knee), Brandon Ingram (ankle), Ulrich Chomche (knee), Jakob Poeltl (rest) and Immanuel Quickley (rest).

Detroit Pistons vs Toronto Raptors: Predicted starting lineups and depth chart

Detroit Pistons

Starters2nd unit3rd unit
Dennis SchroderMalik BeasleyDaniss Jenkins
Tim Hardaway Jr.Lindy Waters III
Ausar ThompsonSimone FontecchioBobi Klintman
Paul ReedRon Harper Jr.
Jalen DurenTolu Smith III
Toronto Raptors

Starters2nd unit3rd unit
Jamal SheadAJ Lawson
Ja'Kobe WalterOchai AgbajiJared Rhoden
Scottie BarnesJamison BattleGarrett Temple
RJ BarrettJonathan Mogbo
Orlando RobinsonCole SwiderChris Boucher
Detroit Pistons vs Toronto Raptors: Key matchups

Tim Hardaway Jr vs Scottie Barnes

Tim Hardaway Jr. is a three-point specialist who has bounced back from a bit of a down season in terms of shooting from outside. From a 35.3% shooting percentage, he has improved to 37.0% this season. In this game's battle of the wings, he'll have to contend with the all-around brilliance of Scottie Barnes, who is averaging 18.9 points, 7.6 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game.

Paul Reed vs RJ Barrett

With Tobias Harris sitting out this game, it's likely that Paul Reed will start at power forward for the Pistons. Though he's proven himself to be a capable interior presence, he'll have to stretch his defense out to the perimeter as he deals with RJ Barrett, who is a skilled scorer from both inside and outside.

