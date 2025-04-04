Detroit Pistons vs Toronto Raptors Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for April 4 | NBA 2024-25 season

The Detroit Pistons square off against the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena on Friday. This will be the fourth and final meeting between the two ball clubs this season. Thus far, the Pistons are up 3-0 in the season series.
The Pistons (42-34) are the No. 6 team in the Eastern Conference. They are coming off back-to-back losses to the Minnesota Timberwolves and the OKC Thunder. Meanwhile, the Raptors (28-49) are in 11th place in the East. They are also looking to bounce back from a two-game skid, which was dealt by the Chicago Bulls and the Portland Trail Blazers.
Detroit Pistons vs Toronto Raptors: Injury report
Detroit Pistons injury report
Tobias Harris won't be suiting up on Friday due to right heel soreness. Isaiah Stewart will also be out as he is serving his suspension for his involvement in a scuffle during the Detroit Pistons-Minnesota Timberwolves game this past Sunday.
In addition, Jaden Ivey has been ruled out for the season due to a fracture in his left fibula. Notably, Cade Cunningham is deemed questionable due to a left calf contusion.
Toronto Raptors injury report
Though the Raptors have yet to release their injury report as of the time of this writing, it's worth noting that they had five players who sat out their game against the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday. These players were Gradey Dick (knee), Brandon Ingram (ankle), Ulrich Chomche (knee), Jakob Poeltl (rest) and Immanuel Quickley (rest).
Detroit Pistons vs Toronto Raptors: Predicted starting lineups and depth chart
Detroit Pistons
Toronto Raptors
Detroit Pistons vs Toronto Raptors: Key matchups
Tim Hardaway Jr vs Scottie Barnes
Tim Hardaway Jr. is a three-point specialist who has bounced back from a bit of a down season in terms of shooting from outside. From a 35.3% shooting percentage, he has improved to 37.0% this season. In this game's battle of the wings, he'll have to contend with the all-around brilliance of Scottie Barnes, who is averaging 18.9 points, 7.6 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game.
Paul Reed vs RJ Barrett
With Tobias Harris sitting out this game, it's likely that Paul Reed will start at power forward for the Pistons. Though he's proven himself to be a capable interior presence, he'll have to stretch his defense out to the perimeter as he deals with RJ Barrett, who is a skilled scorer from both inside and outside.
