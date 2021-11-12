Detroit Pistons vs Toronto Raptors Prediction & Match Preview - November 13th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Toronto Raptors return home to Scotiabank Arena to host the Detroit Pistons on November 13th.

The Toronto Raptors are coming off a tough 115-109 road win against the Philadelphia 76ers. With the win, the Raptors improved to a 7-6 record in the Eastern Conference.

The Detroit Pistons are coming off a 112-104 win against the Houston Rockets. With a win on their backs, the Pistons will look to ride this momentum and improve upon their 2-8 record.

Match Details

Fixture - Detroit Pistons vs Toronto Raptors | 2021-22 NBA Season

Date & Time - Saturday, November 13th, 2021; 8:30 PM ET (Sunday, November 14th, 2021; 6:00 AM)

Venue - Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, ON

Detroit Pistons Preview

Cade Cunningam in conversation with Saddiq Bey at a Detroit Pistons game

The Detroit Pistons have had a rather disappointing start to the season. As a young team going through a rebuild, the Pistons have very few star caliber players.

However, the Pistons will look to be a competitive side as they continue to build around their core of Jerami Grant and rookie Cade Cunningham. Although Cunningham got off to a slow start following his debut, he seems to have found his footing.

Cade Cunningham has been a consistent contributor on the scoring and rebounding front. While he isn't the leading scorer for the side, the 20-year old recorded his first 20-point game against the Houston Rockets on Wednesday.

StatMuse @statmuse After a slow start, Cade Cunningham last 3 games:



20 PTS, 4 REB, 4 3PT

17 PTS, 4 REB, 3 3PT

18 PTS, 10 REB, 4 AST After a slow start, Cade Cunningham last 3 games:20 PTS, 4 REB, 4 3PT17 PTS, 4 REB, 3 3PT18 PTS, 10 REB, 4 AST https://t.co/s589KXBZ3s

But with low bench depth, the Detroit Pistons' overall rotation struggles against the second-unit offenses of most teams.

Key Player - Jerami Grant

Jerami Grant tries to get in front of DeMar DeRozan

A key player for the Detroit Pistons heading into this matchup against the Toronto Raptors will be Jerami Grant.

As the only legitimate star caliber player in the side, Grant will play a huge role in providing a scoring punch and defending the perimeter. As a talented two-way player, Jerami Grant is an integral piece in their offensive rotation.

Hoop Central @TheHoopCentral Jerami Grant tonight:



35 Points

5 Rebounds

3 Assists

2 Blocks

52% FG Jerami Grant tonight:35 Points 5 Rebounds 3 Assists 2 Blocks52% FG https://t.co/HMC7UkZ2I2

The 27-year old will be a key player in this game against Toronto. Coming off a 35-point outing against the Houston Rockets, Grant will have to find a way to establish himself as an offensive threat while also keeping players such as OG Anunoby and Scottie Barnes in check.

Detroit Pistons Predicted Lineup

G - Cade Cunningham | G - Killian Hayes | F - Saddiq Bey | F - Jerami Grant | C - Isaiah Stewart

Toronto Raptors Preview

The Toronto Raptors in action against the Brooklyn Nets

The Toronto Raptors are having a relatively balanced start to their 2021-22 campaign. Enjoying the emergence of Scottie Barnes in his rookie season as a potential star for the side, the Raptors will also see the return of Pascal Siakam to the rotation.

NBA @NBA



👀 Scottie Barnes sends it away 🚫 @Raptors and 76ers in Q1 on NBA TV. Scottie Barnes sends it away 🚫👀 @Raptors and 76ers in Q1 on NBA TV. https://t.co/Y4RmuNUHIG

Heading into this game against the Detroit Pistons, there are a few major concerns for the Toronto Raptors. The Raptors have a 1-5 record at home, returning to play in Toronto this season after playing in Tampa for the 2020-21 season may have raised some issues.

The Raptors will also have to focus on establishing a solid offensive rhythm in this game against the Detroit Pistons. Taking advantage of the Pistons' inexperience and defensive lapses, the Toronto Raptors will also look to share the ball while restricting turnovers.

Key Player - OG Anunoby

OG Anunoby shoots over Kyle Kuzma

One of the most important developments for the Toronto Raptors this season has been the growth of OG Anunoby. Entering his fifth season with the Raptors, Anunoby has only improved as a scorer with each progressing season.

StatMuse @statmuse OG Anunoby career-high night:



36 PTS

6 REB

4 3PT



He’s averaging career-highs in points, rebounds, assists and steals this season. OG Anunoby career-high night:36 PTS6 REB4 3PTHe’s averaging career-highs in points, rebounds, assists and steals this season. https://t.co/bny8dn7vYr

While the Toronto Raptors have seen the growth of a number of players on their roster, Anunoby has emerged as one of the most reliable scoring options for the side.

While averaging 19.7 points and 5.9 rebounds per game for the season, OG Anunoby's consistency will continue to be key to the Toronto Raptors' success.

Heading into this matchup against the Detroit Pistons, Anunoby will play a key role in being a consistent scorer as well as a defensive stopper.

Toronto Raptors Predicted Lineup

G - Fred VanVleet | G - Gary Trent Jr. | F - Scottie Barnes | F - OG Anunoby | C - Precious Achiuwa

Pistons vs Raptors Match Prediction

The Toronto Raptors may emerge as the winners in this matchup against the Detroit Pistons.

Given the inconsistency of the Detroit Pistons' young squad, while additionally factoring in for Toronto's home court advantage, the Raptors will have the upper hand in this matchup.

However, the rookie battle between Scottie Barnes and Cade Cunningham should prove to be an interesting matchup.

Where to watch Pistons vs Raptors game?

The Detroit Pistons vs Toronto Raptors game will be broadcast on TSN. The game will also be available on the NBA's League Pass platform. Fans can also listen to the game on the radio by tuning into TSN Radio 1050.

