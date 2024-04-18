Devin Booker vs Anthony Edwards NBA Playoffs Stats, Records and More Explored

Before Devin Booker and Anthony Edwards become teammates at the upcoming 2024 Paris Olympics, they will battle it out in the 2024 NBA playoffs. Booker and Edwards are the stars of the show in the first-round matchup between the No. 3 Minnesota Timberwolves and No. 6 Phoenix Suns.

The Timberwolves are in their current position after losing to the Suns in the final game of the regular season. Phoenix became the sixth seed with the win, knocking off the New Orleans Pelicans to the NBA Play-In Tournament places.

Booker and Edwards are arguably two of the best shooting guards in the NBA. It's going to be an interesting matchup, with fans likely hoping it to be one of many in the future. Let's look at these players' playoff stats, records and more ahead of Game 1 on Sunday.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Devin Booker and Anthony Edwards playoffs stats and records

Devin Booker's playoffs stats and records

Devin Booker has only been in the postseason three times in his career, reaching the NBA Finals in 2021. The Suns made it to the Western Conference semifinals the last two seasons, coming up short against the Dallas Mavericks in 2022 and the Denver Nuggets in 2023.

Here are Booker's career playoff averages and record in 43 games:

Players PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TPG FG% 3P% FT% Playoff Record Devin Booker 28.0 5.2 5.2 1.0 0.4 3.3 48.5 39.2 89.1 25-18

Anthony Edwards' playoffs stats and records

Anthony Edwards has only been in the playoffs twice in his career. Edwards led the Minnesota Timberwolves to back-to-back postseason appearances in 2022 and 2023. The Timberwolves are in a completely different territory heading into this year's playoffs as a No. 3 seed.

Here are Edwards' career playoff stats and record in 11 games:

Players PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TPG FG% 3P% FT% Playoff Record Anthony Edwards 28.1 4.5 4.0 1.5 1.5 2.1 46.9 38.0 83.6 3-8

Devin Booker vs Anthony Edwards head-to-head stats and record

Devin Booker and Anthony Edwards have never played against each other in the playoffs. They have battled it out 12 times in the regular season, with Booker dominating the matchup with a record 11-1. Edwards' lone win over Booker was on March 18, 2021.

Here are Booker and Edwards' head-to-head stats in the regular season:

Players PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TPG FG% 3P% FT% Devin Booker 27.2 4.3 6.8 1.3 0.3 2.7 45.3 35.1 85.7 Anthony Edwards 20.1 5.8 4.5 1.9 0.8 3.4 38.4 31.8 75.8

Phoenix Suns vs Minnesota Timberwolves playoff preview

The Minnesota Timberwolves have the homecourt advantage in their first-round series against the Phoenix Suns.

The Timberwolves had a good grip on the top seed early in the season before falling off following the All-Star break. Karl-Anthony Towns' injury didn't help, but he'll be ready and a factor in the series.

Phoenix swept the season series against Minnesota and is on a four-game winning streak dating back to March 29, 2023. The Suns have Devin Booker, Bradley Beal and Kevin Durant, while the Timberwolves have Anthony Edwards, KAT and Rudy Gobert.

It's definitely going to be an offense vs. defense kind of series with the firepower the Suns have on their roster. Meanwhile, the Timberwolves are one of the best defensive teams in the NBA led by DPOY favorite Gobert.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback