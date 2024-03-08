Did Alperen Sengun learn English by playing Call of Duty? Debunking viral tweet

Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun’s English language proficiency has improved drastically since being drafted out of Turkey in 2021. A viral tweet recently suggested that he learned English from playing video games. However, that isn’t the case, as he began improving his English while working alongside an unlikely translator.

Sengun has garnered increased media attention lately amid his strong play, including his career-best 45-point performance against the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday. Following the game, the 21-year-old’s interview about Spurs rookie sensation Victor Wembanyama being “really tall” but “not that strong yet” made headlines.

Many noticed Sengun’s considerable English improvement after speaking the language sparingly as a rookie. So, on Thursday, the parody outlet NBA Centel capitalized on his publicity.

The infamous X/Twitter account shared a fabricated ESPN report claiming that the 2021 No. 16 draft pick learned to speak English by playing Call of Duty.

However, Sengun’s English skills began developing during his rookie season while working with then-Rockets assistant coach Barbara Turner. The former WNBA player acquired US/Turkish dual citizenship while playing overseas in Turkey and learned how to speak Turkish. Thus, she was able to translate for Sengun.

In 2021, the then-19-year-old touched on how beneficial it was working with a coach who spoke Turkish and English. He noted that he hoped to learn English in the ensuing months.

“It’s much easier,” Sengun said. “Maybe in three, four, five months, I will know more English. But to have someone that knows some Turkish, it’s easier for me.”

Sengun proved to be a fast learner, as he began speaking English more fluently to the point that he is now seemingly comfortable in interviews.

Rockets GM credits Alperen Sengun’s personality for quick NBA adjustment

As for how Alperen Sengun was able to adjust to NBA life so quickly, Houston Rockets general manager Rafael Stone credited his outgoing personality.

Immediately after being drafted, Sengun won over Rockets fans with a wholesome video expressing his excitement to join the team.

According to Stone, his high-spirited personality also helped him acclimate to Houston.

“He had absolutely no adjustment period,” Stone told The Ringer’s Michael Pina last year. “None. Zero. And that’s nothing we did. It’s entirely his personality.”

Sengun has shown flashes of stardom in Year 3. Through 61 games, he is averaging a team-best 21.3 points, 9.4 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.2 steals per game on 53.8% shooting.

So, as he continues his ascent, he could quickly become one of the league’s most likable stars.

