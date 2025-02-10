Did Dalton Knecht call LeBron James "godfather" after Lakers return? Debunking viral post of rookie slamming LA GM

Rookie wing Dalton Knecht returned to the LA Lakers on Saturday after an NBA trade deadline deal that would've sent him to the Charlotte Hornets was rescinded. Afterward, an AI-generated clip featuring Knecht slamming LA general manager Rob Pelinka and commending Lakers superstar forward LeBron James for nixing the trade went viral.

LA agreed to ship Knecht to Charlotte on Wednesday night alongside wing Cam Reddish, its 2031 first-round draft pick and a 2030 pick swap. In return, the Lakers landed oft-injured third-year big man Mark Williams.

The franchise appeared to be fine with taking on Williams' injury concerns. However, according to ESPN's Shams Charania, his physical "showed multiple issues and the team failed him on the exam," resulting in the deal being rescinded.

Much was made about the potential awkwardness the players involved could face upon returning to their teams. The X/Twitter parody account @MindOfBron escalated the discourse by sharing a doctored clip of Knecht allegedly venting his frustration.

The hoax, directed at Pelinka and James, was circulated by the infamous fake news outlet NBA Centel on X on Sunday, gaining further traction.

"Looks like I'm back," Knecht says in the fake clip. "Let me start off by saying Rob Pelinka, you're a b**ch. I can't believe you'd do me like that. I am literally a rookie. Now this team plane ride is about to be awkward as hell.

"I had to call LeGM to cancel the trade, otherwise I would have had to get shipped out to Charlotte. So, thanks, Bron. If it wasn't for you being the godfather and pulling some strings, I would be a Hornet right now."

However, not only did Knecht not critique Pelinka and call James the "godfather," as of Sunday, he has yet to comment on returning to LA.

Dalton Knecht's role seemingly murky amid Lakers return

Charlotte (13-37) lags far behind LA (31-19) in the league-wide standings. Nevertheless, a move to the rebuilding Hornets likely would have given Dalton Knecht a bigger opportunity over the final third of his rookie campaign.

The organization is dealing with numerous injuries to key players, with standout sophomore forward Brandon Miller (wrist) out for the season. So, Knecht probably would've had a featured offensive role.

Instead, the 2024 No. 17 draft pick returns to LA's second unit. Meanwhile, he may have fewer shots coming his way following the franchise's blockbuster acquisition of superstar guard Luka Doncic.

However, Knecht could be in store for his first playoff experience, as the Lakers sit fifth in the Western Conference ahead of Doncic's debut.

