Did Damian Lillard send a group of women to threaten estranged wife Kay'la? Viral rumor debunked

Damian Lillard is preparing for his first playoff series as a member of the Milwaukee Bucks, but his personal life might be causing a distraction. He recently went viral when he reportedly sent a group of women to threaten her estranged wife.

According to NBA Centel on X, the Bucks superstar guard sent his "goons" to Kay'la Hanson's house after she had made fun of GloRilla's DUI arrest. GloRilla and Lillard are not in a relationship, but she went viral for shooting her shot at the eight-time All-Star.

The post reportedly came from Lillard's Instagram stories where there was a bunch of women standing outside someone's place. It was made to look like the women were waiting for Kay'la to come out and do her estranged husband's bidding.

However, it should be noted that the post came from NBA Centel on X. It's a satire and parody page made to poke fun at fans, players and almost everyone online. It should not be taken seriously if the font used was Comic Sans.

What did Damian Lillard's estranged wife do?

Damian Lillard's estranged wife Kay'la Hanson poked fun at GloRilla's DUI arrest in Georgia. The "Yeah Glo!" artist was stopped by authorities just outside of Atlanta during a routine traffic stop. She was arrested after police smelled marijuana and alcohol.

Hanson shared GloRilla's mugshot and captioned it:

"Free GloLillard. #sisterwife."

The diss was wild, but it was made less than two months after the Memphis-based rapper posted a photo of herself with Damian Lillard. GloRilla was shooting her shot at Lillard, who is still in the process of divorcing Hanson.

Damian Lillard, Bucks to face Pacers in first round

The Milwaukee Bucks enter the playoffs without a lot of momentum after a disastrous run to end the regular season.

The Bucks fell off and finished the campaign as the No. 3 seed. They face the Indiana Pacers in the first round in what could be the most exciting series of the playoffs.

A lot of fans prayed that the Bucks and Pacers get matched up in the postseason and by some miracle, it happened. The two teams faced each other five times in the regular season, with the Pacers winning four of them.

The only time the Bucks won was when Giannis Antetokounmpo dropped 64 points in the 140-126 victory. It was marred with a lot of postgame drama when "The Greek Freak" stormed the Pacers locker room to find the game ball.

There's some pressure on coach Doc Rivers, as well as Damian Lillard, heading into the playoffs. Rivers has a 17-19 record as the Bucks coach after taking over a 30-13 team. Lillard struggled in his first year in Milwaukee, but that could be erased by a great first round against a heated rival.

