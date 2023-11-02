Did Ja Morant flash liquor bottle as a gun on latest Instagram live? Debunking viral tweet

Since receiving a 25-game suspension for displaying a gun for a second time on Instagram Live earlier this year, Ja Morant has maintained a positive presence on social media. However, a parody page has taken advantage of Morant's notoriety, using it as a platform to disseminate false rumors.

The parody page "NBA Centel" on Twitter, known for its satirical content, accused Morant of using a liquor bottle in a manner resembling a firearm in a video. However, the page did not furnish specific details about the incident, making fans think it was recently filmed.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The video in question was recorded in February 2022 during All-Star Weekend in Cleveland. Morant was on a trip with his family to Cleveland when he went live.

You can find the moment at the 1:12 mark in the video below.

Although it appears that Morant may have mimicked using the Clase Azul Reposado bottle like a gun in the video, it's important to note that the footage is dated. Morant could have simply been showcasing different angles of the distinctively shaped bottle.

The video's audio was also manipulated to create the impression that Ja Morant confessed to being a "thug." In the clip, Morant played J.Cole's "GOMD," which includes the lyrics, "This is the part that the thugs skip." At that point, the song in the video transitioned to J.Cole's "No Role Modelz."

Why was Ja Morant suspended?

Ja Morant's suspension stems from the second of two incidents during which he was recorded brandishing a gun. The first occurrence took place in March, during an Instagram Live video inside a nightclub in the Denver area, and resulted in an eight-game suspension.

The second incident occurred in May, when Morant was filmed inside a vehicle, leading to a 25-game suspension that came into effect at the beginning of this season.

"Ja Morant's decision to once again wield a firearm on social media is alarming and disconcerting given his similar conduct in March for which he was already suspended eight games," NBA commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement.

Expand Tweet

Morant has made a commitment to prioritize self-improvement and mental health in order to set a positive example moving forward.

“I want to apologize to the NBA, the Grizzlies, my teammates and the city of Memphis. To Adam Silver, Zach Kleiman and Robert Pera - who gave me the opportunity to be a professional athlete and have supported me, I'm sorry for the harm I've done. To the kids who look up to me, I'm sorry for failing you as a role model,” he said.

Expand Tweet

Without Morant, the Grizzlies started the season winless in four games.