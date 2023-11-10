Did James Harden party in Brooklyn after Clippers' loss to Nets? Debunking viral tweet calling out former MVP

The LA Clippers didn’t fare too well during James Harden’s first two games with the team, dropping back-to-back road games to New York and Brooklyn. After Wednesday’s loss to the Nets, a clip surfaced on X of Harden partying at a club, leading many fans to mock the former MVP. However, as some pointed out, it is an old video.

The tweet comes courtesy of the infamous parody account NBA Centel, which regularly posts fake quotes and out-of-context clips. However, given Harden’s history of clubbing at questionable times, numerous fans fell for the hoax.

Luckily for Clippers fans, Harden did not go clubbing on Wednesday, as far as the public knows. Instead, the star guard appears to be focused on trying to get acclimated to his new team.

James Harden not worried about 0-2 start with Clippers

Following the Clippers' loss to the Nets on Wednesday, James Harden spoke about his 0-2 start with LA. Harden said that he isn’t worried, as he is still trying to familiarize himself with his new team:

“It’s okay. Two games. I’ll figure it out,” Harden said.

The former MVP added that his primary focus is winning, not his individual statistics:

“I just want to win. It doesn’t matter about the points or whatever stats, I just want to win games,” Harden said.

“As long as we can figure it out to where we’re all competing, we’re all playing at the highest level, and we’re all winning games, that’s all that matters.”

(2:04 mark below)

Meanwhile, Harden’s new co-star, Paul George, echoed a similar sentiment. George said that he isn’t worried and that he expects the Clippers to bounce back:

“We’re going to go through growing pains. We’re going to come out of this, and we’ll probably have to make another adjustment based on how the season goes later in the year,” George said.

“I’m not worried about this. We want to win these games. These are games that we feel we should win.”

Through two games with LA, Harden is averaging 14.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 1.5 steals and 2.0 3-pointers per game on 55.6% shooting.

The Clippers (3-4) next play the Dallas Mavericks (6-2) on the road on Friday.

