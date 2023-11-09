Watch: Nets fans troll James Harden with 'Daryl Morey' chants

In his first game back in Brooklyn as a member of the Los Angeles Clippers, James Harden was given a lot of stick from Brooklyn Nets fans who once cheered for him from 2021-2022.

Early into the Clippers-Nets game at the Barclays Center on Wednesday night, Nets fans reminded James Harden why they thought he chickened his way out of the Philadelphia 76ers.

While taking free throws with 8:12 left in the first quarter, the Brooklyn crowd started chanting "Daryl Morey".

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

While it did not necessarily mean they were in support of the embattled Sixers' president for basketball operations, it surely was one brutal way to distract the Nets' former superstar.

However, Harden, a career 86 percent free throw shooter as of last season, was unfazed by the "Daryl Morey" chants and made both his charities off a Cam Thomas foul.

Recalling spat between Harden and Morey

Many NBA fans thought James Harden and Daryl Morey would build not just a solid professional partnership, but also a long-time friendship, when they were together with the Houston Rockets and the Philadelphia 76ers.

However, Harden himself bared that they now have some sort of irreconcilable differences and even called Morey a liar during a previous press conference for Adidas in China.

Harden even vowed:

"I will never be a part of an organization that he’s a part of."

The troubles between Harden and the Sixers began when they opted not to give the superstar a contract extension.

Harden eventually decided to opt in on the final year of his Sixers contract, which was his way of helping them facilitate a trade with the LA Clippers, his preferred destination.

However, it was after initial trade talks were stalled that Harden lashed out at Morey in front of the Chinese media.

Harden eventually got what he wanted and was finally traded to the LA Clippers, but the final trade package was met with mixed reactions.

Some fans wondered why both the Sixers and Clippers agreed on such a deal, while others praised the Clippers for successfully maneuvering the swap while keeping Terance Mann, one player the Sixers reportedly wanted in exchange for Harden.