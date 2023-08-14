It looks like some tempers are flaring between James Harden and Daryl Morey.

Harden just called out Morey in a press conference in China for Adidas on Tuesday, vowing that he will never play again for a team that Morey is involved in.

Harden said:

“Daryl Morey is a liar and I will never be a part of an organization that he’s a part of. Let me say that again: Daryl Morey is a liar and I will never be a part of an organization that he’s a part of.”

The accusation stems from the stalled trade talks between the Philadelphia 76ers, where Morey is the general manager, and the LA Clippers. As to whether it will help facilitate a trade remains to be seen, and it will be interesting to see how the 76ers respond.

It certainly suggests that Harden will not be playing in Philadelphia in the 2023 season, but how this will be resolved is unclear.

The James Harden saga so far

The troubles between James Harden and the Philadelphia 76ers began when the team opted not to give the 33-year-old superstar a contract extension.

With Harden heading to free agency next year, some teams, including the Clippers, thought about trading for him.

Harden decided to opt into the final year of his current contract worth $35.6 million, a decision that surprised some people in Philadelphia since he wanted to join LA. However, it was Harden's way to make the trade to LA possible.

The trade talks between the 76ers and the Clippers ended with no trade package agreed upon, and the 76ers asked Harden to join their preseason training camp.

However, Harden's camp reiterated that he still wants out of Philadelphia, and does not plan on joining the training camp.

James Harden calling out Daryl Morey in front of the media is an escalation in this saga, and this is likely far from over.

