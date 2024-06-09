Did Josh Giddey sign $15 million deal with Utah Jazz? Debunking rumors about Thunder star

Josh Giddey helped the OKC Thunder secure the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference this season with a 57-25 record. Despite clinching the top spot on the last day of the regular season, the Thunder didn't make a deep playoff run.

A rumor surfaced today claiming that Giddey had signed a deal with the Utah Jazz. However, this is false. The rumor was spread by a parody Twitter account "NBA Centel," which tweeted that Giddey agreed to a three-year, $15 million deal while tagging a parody account of NBA insider Shams Charania.

The athlete is eligible to sign his rookie-scale contract extension with the Thunder, who have one of the most promising young teams in the NBA. However, the season ended on a low note for both Giddey and the Thunder, as they were eliminated by the Dallas Mavericks in the second round of the playoffs. Moreover, the Aussie guard was benched for the first time in his NBA career, ending a 218-game starting streak.

This hasn't changed his mind about his future, as Giddey shared his commitment to stay with the Thunder for the future.

Josh Giddey reveals he loves being a member of the Thunder

Josh Giddey shared his honest thoughts on his future with the Thunder, admitting that he loves being a part of the organization and wants it to stay that way for many years.

"Yeah, I love it here. This is a home away from home. I love everything about this place, the city, the fans. The organization top to bottom is just unbelievable people throughout the building, and getting to come here to work every day is a lot of fun. It doesn't feel like work," Giddey said (via Sports Illustrated).

The Thunder have a bright future ahead, and Giddey is a crucial piece for their potential success.

