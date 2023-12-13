Did LaMelo Ball and Zendaya get engaged? Debunking viral tweet 

A picture of LaMelo Ball and Zendaya posing next to each other resurfaced on social media and went viral with the claim that they were engaged. This comes amid the Charlotte Hornets' star trying to rally his team and keep them in contention in what has been a difficult season for the team.

With a 7-14 record and placed 13th in the East, Ball has been looked at as the man to elevate the team. But, he has been making the news for an off-court tweet doing the rounds.

To quickly fact-check, LaMelo Ball and Zendaya are not engaged. The tweet is another funny take by parody X handle NBA Centel, known for their wild takes and rumors about all things NBA. The picture is from GQ's 2019 Awards where both Ball and Zendaya were in attendance. The 'Euphoria' star was awarded Woman of the Year.

Zendaya is currently in a relationship with her 'Spider-Man' co-star Tom Holland. As for Ball, the guard is dating Ana Montana, a renowned fashion model, and a social media influencer.

LaMelo Ball's father has no issues with his son dating a 34-year-old Ana Montana

Earlier this year, in a tell-all interview with VLAD TV, LaMelo Ball's father LaVar Ball shared his thoughts on his son dating a 34-year-old. He said dating an older woman would help the Hornets star understand that there is more to life than just having a girlfriend.

"I'd rather my son have an old person, but I kind of made Melo [LaMelo Ball] do that on the fact that he always played up six or seven years. So he is a little older than he is. So of course, he doesn't pick the girlfriend type from high school.

"He gonna try and gravitate to a woman, that's why they need 30s. 22... 23... you just want to go out, post, and take your little Instagrams all this time. She comes with her followers and stuff like that. But every time Melo needed her to do something, she was there."

Montana was recently seen modeling women's clothing for Ball's newly launched fashion line, LaFrance. The couple has a 12-year gap, with the star guard having turned 22 in August.

On the season front, LaMelo Ball has been instrumental for Charlotte, although the results haven't panned their way. In the 15 games he's played so far, he's averaging 24.7 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 8.2 assists.