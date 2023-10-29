"Played up 6 or 7 years": LaVar Ball has no issues with $260 million Hornets star LaMelo Ball dating 34 YO Ana Montana

LaMelo Ball dating Ana Montana, who is 34, is no problem for his father, LaVar Ball. He also explained why it wasn't an issue that the 21-year-old was dating a woman who was more than a decade older than him. To him, it helped the Charlotte Hornets star understand that there was more to life than just having a girlfriend and added that it was a learning curve.

Speaking on VLAD TV, Ball was candid when asked about his sons' relationships, and he discussed his youngest son's girlfriend, Montana.

"I'd rather my son have an old person, but I kind of made Melo [LaMelo Ball] do that on the fact that he always played up six or seven years. So he is a little older than he is. So of course, he doesn't pick the girlfriend type from high school. He gonna try and gravitate to a woman, that's why they need 30s. 22... 23... you just want to go out, post, and take your little Instagrams all this time. She comes with her followers and stuff like that. But every time Melo needed her to do something, she was there."

[Starts 2:30 onwards]

Ball is currently dating Instagram model and social media influencer Ana Montana. According to The Sportslite, the two have been dating since February this year. The pair also share a 12-year gap, with the Charlotte Hornets star having turned 22 in August, while Montana is 34.

LaMelo Ball earlier wished Ana Montana a wholesome birthday on Instagram

In a rather lovey-dovey post on Instagram, LaMelo Ball wished Montana a happy birthday earlier this month.

"what’s understood don’t needa b said…u the one and already kno how we rockin shordy i love you and happy birthday baby blessings everywhere"

Ball and Montana's relationship seems to be going strong with the latter supporting the rising guard's aspirations. She was also seen modeling women's clothing in his newly-launched fashion line, LaFrance.

On the season front, LaMelo Ball will be keen to make an impact for the Hornets this season, especially after inking a mammoth $260 million deal with the side. Charlotte started brightly with a 116-110 win over the Atlanta Hawks but later fell 111-99 to the Detroit Pistons. They take on the Brooklyn Nets next.