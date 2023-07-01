“LaMelo Ball re-signs with Hornets for $260 million: Details of contract explored

LaMelo Ball has finalized a five-year contract extension with the Charlotte Hornets that will make him one of the highest-paid players in the NBA. According to Shams Charania, Ball and the Hornets have agreed to a five-year extension worth up to $260 million.

The situation seems to have split the NBA community in two, with some supportive of the Hornets' decision, and others wondering whether or not the team jumped the gun after Ball appeared in just 36 games this season due to a pair of injuries. After missing the start of the season, Ball returned in November.

After pitting together a rocky stretch that saw LaMelo Ball's game ebb and flow in December and January, he then suffered a season-ending injury in February. The injury came as Ball was finding his rhythm on the court after sitting out the beginning of the season.

Now, with Alabama Crimson Tide standout Brandon Miller on the team, and a qualifying offer out to Miles Bridges, the team has its sights set high. The big concern heading into the season, of course, is whether or not LaMelo Ball will be able to stay healthy.

LaMelo Ball remains a key part of Hornets organization despite injuries

Although LaMelo Ball has only played more than 60 games in one out of his first three years in the league, the team remains committed to him. While Hornets President & GM Mitch Kupchak stated to the Charlotte Observer that although he didn't directly loop Ball into their draft decision, he was involved.

When media members arrived for Brandon Miller and Scoot Henderson's pre-draft workouts, Ball was there as well, keeping a close eye on things. As Kupchak pointed out, LaMelo Ball had also been at the Hornets training facility on a daily basis, working out and getting treatment.

In addition, he gave an update on the status of Ball following a March surgery to fix his fractured ankle.

“His rehab, the bone was probably 100 per cent healed six weeks ago. In terms of MRIs and X-rays, it’s 100% healed. He’s been on the basketball court for 4-6 weeks, running, shooting, jumping. He has not scrimmaged yet. He’s not played one-on-one, two-on-two.

"He could, but we are not even July 1st yet. What’s the rush? So, he’s ... I can’t say ahead of schedule. This is exactly what the doctor expected, so we are good.”

When the season kicks off, Ball is expected to be healthy and ready to hit the ground running.

