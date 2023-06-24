Charlotte Hornets depth chart updated: How does the team line up their starting 5 after drafting Brandon Miller and Nick Smith Jr.?

The Charlotte Hornets selected Brandon Miller out of Alabama with the second overall pick in the 2023 NBA draft. The Hornets have four other picks on Thursday night and drafted Nick Smith Jr., Colby Jones, Mouhamed Gueye and Amari Bailey.

In the end, Charlotte traded Jones and Gueye to the Boston Celtics in exchange for the No. 31 pick James Nnaji. The Hornets now have four players added to their roster for next season. How will the team line up next season?

Charlotte Hornets projected starting five

PG - LaMelo Ball

SG - Terry Rozier

SF - Brandon Miller

PF - P.J. Washington

C - Mark Williams

LaMelo Ball is the Hornets' main cornerstone heading into the future, while Brandon Miller could be his partner for a long time. Terry Rozier is expected to be the team's starting shooting guard unless the new Hornets ownership decides to finally trade him.

P.J. Washington is a restricted free agent and can sign any offer sheet this summer. However, the Hornets have the right to match any offers. He had his breakout campaign this season, averaging 15.7 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game.

As for Williams, he showed promise when given more playing time towards the end of the season. He averaged 11.9 points, 10.1 rebounds and 1.0 blocks in the final 15 games, while shooting 62.9% from the field.

Charlotte Hornets depth chart

The Charlotte Hornets will have to make some tough decisions this offseason. P.J. Washington and Miles Bridges are restricted free agents, while Kelly Oubre Jr. will an unrestricted free agent. The Hornets are also reportedly interested in bringing back Dennis Smith Jr. next season.

Here's the projected depth chart for the Hornets:

PG - LaMelo Ball, Dennis Smith Jr., Nick Smith Jr.

SG - Terry Rozier, James Bouknight, Amari Bailey

SF - Brandon Miller, Gordon Hayward, Cody Martin

PF - P.J. Washington, Miles Bridges, Kai Jones

C - Mark Williams, Nick Richards, James Nnaji

The Hornets' depth chart will likely change depending on what they do in the offseason. Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported that Charlotte's main priority this summer is to bring back Washington, Bridges and Smith.

Another possible option for the Hornets is to free up cap space by trading Gordon Hayward and Terry Rozier, which is something they tried earlier this season. They can then bring back Kelly Oubre Jr., who thrived as the team's sixth man last season.

Here's another possible depth chart for the Hornets next season if they trade Rozier and Hayward and re-sign Oubre.

PG - LaMelo Ball, Dennis Smith Jr., Nick Smith Jr.

SG - Brandon Miller, James Bouknight, Amari Bailey

SF - Miles Bridges, Kelly Oubre Jr., Cody Martin

PF - P.J. Washington, JT Thor, Kai Jones

C - Mark Williams, Nick Richards, James Nnaji

