Did Larry Bird's father commit suicide? Battles with alcoholism and more explored in latest Lakers TV series

Larry Bird's father tragically took his life on Feb. 3, 1975, when he was 48 years old. There is very little information about the incident as the circumstances surrounding it have never been publicized. The only solid facts regarding the incident is that Joe Bird committed suicide.

As per Larry Schwartz of ESPN.com:

"Larry was 18 when his father Joe, who drank too much, delivered on his threat of killing himself. Joe Bird was 48 when he committed suicide on Feb. 3, 1975."

This is as much as the general public know regarding the tragic event, but the drama series Winning Time has included a re-telling of the events.

While the series' overall focus is the LA Lakers dynasty, it also gives fans a glimpse into the rise of Magic Johnson's rival, Larry Bird. The third episode of the second season showcases the Celtics legend navigating life as a young man in college. Fans got to watch the events that forced him to drop out of college to become a trash collector in his hometown.

Furthermore, the drama series also depicts a re-enactment of the death of Joe Bird. A few scenes depicting Larry's father's struggles with heavy drinking were shown, which are believed to have ultimately led to his death.

At a point during the episode, fans watched a harrowing scene depicting a young Larry Legend arriving at his father's home shortly after he had already taken his own life.

The true conditions that led to Larry Bird's father taking his life aren't publicized and what we see on the show should not be taken as the exact truth.

Larry Bird's father and his tough upbringing influenced his success

The Hick from French Lick has been documented talking about his tough upbringing in Southern Indiana. He had a tough childhood but was eventually able to overcome it through his hardwork and his talents as a basketball player.

Larry was raised alongside his siblings by his mother who worked as a waitress after her divorce, when the Celtics legend was still in high school. Fans almost lost out on the opportunity to see the Boston Celtics legend play in college, let alone in the NBA. He dropped out from Indiana University and seemingly had no interest in returning.

Thankfully, he got back on track to have a basketball career when he joined Indiana State University. Fans were treated to one of the best matchups in NCAA history when the world got its first glimpse of the Magic Johnson-Larry Bird rivalry.

In the NBA, the three-time MVP led the Boston Celtics to three championships in 1981, 1984 and 1986.

Bird also won two Finals MVP awards and was selected to 12 NBA All-Star teams. He is idolized by Boston Celtics fans and basketball fans worldwide.

Upon retirement, Larry Bird was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 1998. He was also named as one of the NBA's 75 greatest players.

There's no doubt that he overcame plenty of adveristy in his young life and used it to carve a successful career.

