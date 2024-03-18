Did LeBron James announce his retirement date? Debunking rumors of 4x NBA champion after podcast gig with JJ Redick

LeBron James announced that he will team up with former player JJ Redick and enter the world of podcasting. This sparked talks that the four-time NBA champion would use the platform to announce his retirement date.

However, there was no specific statement or quote from James that he would be announcing his retirement through the podcast. Even at 21 seasons, the 20-time NBA All-Star is still going strong and is expected to play a few more years into his 40s.

In a statement released by James to The Athletic, he expressed his excitement about entering this project with Redick.

“I’m really proud of what we’ve done to innovate in sports media. When I do a project, the only thing I think about is whether me and my friends would watch it. That is definitely the case with ‘Mind the Game.’ Everything doesn’t need to be designed for internet culture and clicks," said James. "I love talking basketball, by the way."

With fans getting excited to hear what James has to say on different aspects of the league, there are speculations that the four-time NBA MVP is already preparing the stage for his retirement.

JJ Redick intends to have a free-flowing conversation with LeBron James in their upcoming podcast

Having gathered experience in mainstream media and managing his podcast, 'The Old Man & The Three,' JJ Redick is set to amp it up with his upcoming tandem with LeBron James.

With his unique approach to uncovering narratives and insights during his interviews, the former Duke Blue Devil aims to provide a platform for himself and LeBron to express their point of view, particularly extracting knowledge from a great basketball mind.

“It’s meant to be a very free-flowing conversation about the sport and about the game. If you look at it in a very simplistic way, it’s just about basketball," said Redick. "The way he talks about the game, the way he communicates the game, it’s beautiful.”

The show of LeBron James and JJ Redick will be shown on YouTube and made available on all major podcast platforms. Aside from getting point of views from James, they also intend to have interesting guests to spice up the conversations.