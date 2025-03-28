Did LeBron James sign with Nike because of Michael Jordan? Checking Brian Windhorst's claim about $87 million deal

Ad

In the spring of 2003, LeBron James stood at a crossroads, an important decision that would shape his financial future. The Prodigy from Akron, Ohio, was the prize piece of a high-stakes bidding war between Nike, Adidas, and Reebok. Already touted as "King James", the fresh-faced teenager sported number 23 in high school in honor of his idol Michael Jordan

Brian Windhorst, an alumnus of the same school, has been covering LeBron James since then, and is considered the most well-informed reporter on the LA Lakers star.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

LeBron James recently went on the Pat McAfee show to address his brewing beef with Windhorst's ESPN colleague Stephen A. Smith.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Amid a scathing rebuke of Smith, LeBron James expressed multiple gripes with Brian Windhorst as well and called him ‘weird’.

"I've seen Brian Windhorst on one of these shows not too long ago. This guy says he's my f***ing best friend," said James about Windhorst. "These guys are just weird."

James disputed a claim made by Windhorst on "First Take" on February 28. The LA Lakers star wanted to dispel the notion that his record-breaking choice was influenced by his devotion to his idol, Michael Jordan.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

“He went on his show and said 'Don't let LeBron fool you, he wears No. 23 because of Michael Jordan. He signed with Nike because of Michael Jordan.' No the f*ck I didn’t," said James on the Pat McAfee Show. "I signed with Nike because I got a hell of a signing bonus, and they gave me a seven-year, $90 million contract, and I moved my mom outta the hood the day after I signed that contract. Ultimately, my whole thing was, what do I want to wear off the court? I want to wear Nike's."

Ad

On May 22, 2003 the day before the NBA Draft Lottery, LeBron James inked a massive seven-year, $87 million deal with Nike, at the last moment. Reebok officials were present at the hotel and expected to make a deal with the phenom but were spurned in a stunning choice by James.

The Nike deal included a ten million dollar signing bonus and was the most valuable rookie shoe deal in NBA history. 22 years on, the investment has paid off fruitfully for both parties.

Ad

For LeBron, the decision was a pragmatic choice, an opportunity to move his mom Gloria out of poverty. James wanted to emphasize the financial security afforded by the richest rookie shoe deal in history.

How LeBron James’ sneaker bidding war changed everything

NBA: Los Angeles Lakers at New York Knicks - Source: Imagn

Nike's long association with ‘The King’ has turned up many treasures, among them 22 signature sneakers and a lifetime deal in 2015 worth over $1 billion.

Ad

But when he signed, LeBron James was actually forgoing the most he could have earned.

Reebok, desperate to usurp Nike's dominance, opened the bidding with a jaw-dropping offer: $100 million. In a tearful meeting, LeBron and Gloria James were handed a cashier's check worth $10 million, an alluring incentive for a family whose fortunes had changed forever. His agent Archie Goodwin, recalled reluctance from LeBron James’ mom to return the check, as it offered her an escape from their rough lives.

Ad

Not planning to be outdone, Adidas matched Reebok's offer guaranteeing $100 million over 10 years. Spearheaded by sneaker legend Sonny Vaccaro, who had famously signed Michael Jordan for Nike in 1984, Adidas set about convincing LeBron to join them. Vaccaro believed James was an ‘Adidas guy at heart’ and expressed remorse calling their failure to close the deal ‘the dumbest mistake’ in negotiation history.

Nike, still the big dog in the fight, went last, initially offering a deal that was 30% below Adidas and Reebok's offers with a $5 million bonus upfront and $5 million later.

Ad

Unlike Gloria's visceral reaction to Reebok's offer, the James camp played it cool, and eventually negotiated up to a deal worth $87 million with that crucial $10 million signing bonus.

LeBron James has always insisted that he chose Nike because of the money. Reebok's $100 million was tempting but Nike's $87 million deal was fully guaranteed and Adidas could not match the immediacy of the bonus.

Beyond the financial dimension, Nike offered something to LeBron that none of the others did, a chance to succeed Michael Jordan as both player and a face of the brand. The same year, LeBron James released ‘The Air Zoom Generation, his first shoe, kicking off a line that has amassed billions.

Ad

In part, Michael Jordan’s amazing influence hung as a shadow over ‘The Swoosh’ but James maintains he never chased it.

In 2025 as LeBron James laces up his signature LeBron 22s it is worth remembering how it all began.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback