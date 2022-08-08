Did Michael Jordan and Patrick Ewing have a sour relationship in the 90s? Exploring the dynamic between 2 NBA greats

Michael Jordan and Patrick Ewing dominated the league in the 80s and 90s. Jordan ended his career with six championship rings, yet Ewing didn't win a single one.

Ewing spent 15 years with the New York Knicks, who were an NBA powerhouse during his peak. He made it to the NBA Finals twice, losing in '95 and '99 to the Rockets and Spurs, respectively.

Jordan and Ewing were well-known competitors even before they entered the NBA. They had an amazing battle in college but were teammates during the 1984 Summer Olympics.

However, many fans would like to know if Michael Jordan and Patrick Ewing had a bad relationship during their primes.

Michael Jordan and Patrick Ewing elevated themselves to a superstar level in the NBA. However, they competed against each other before entering the most prestigious basketball league in the world.

In 1982, Jordan and Ewing faced off in the NCAA title game. Ewing's Georgetown Hoyas took a 62-61 lead with 57 seconds left in the game. However, Jordan's game-winning jumper put his North Carolina Tar Heels up by one point.

Jordan had 16 points and nine rebounds in the huge victory, while Ewing recorded a double-double with 23 points and 11 rebounds.

In 1984, Michael Jordan and Patrick Ewing played together for the United States Olympic team. The team went 8-0 and won the gold medal. The superstars played on the Dream Team, the Olympic team that won a gold medal in 1992.

They established themselves as NBA superstars. Both players were chosen for the 50th-anniversary team back in 1997. Before the ceremony, Jordan jokingly called Ewing a "black hole" and said that the best center was Dikembe Mutombo.

Besides their NBA careers, Michael Jordan and Patrick Ewing both appeared in "Space Jam." While this was Jordan's movie, Ewing appeared in several scenes. He was one of the most popular players and Jordan's close friend.

Furthermore, Ewing served as an assistant coach for the Charlotte Bobcats (Hornets), the team owned by Jordan.

Patrick Ewing is ringless because of Michael Jordan

Michael Jordan and Patrick Ewing had multiple incredible battles in the NBA. They played against each other five times in the playoffs, yet Jordan won every series.

The Chicago Bulls legend is a big reason Patrick Ewing didn't win any championship rings during his career. Despite having an impressive resume, the Knicks legend couldn't win a title.

Jordan and Ewing had amazing careers and many fantastic battles (Image via Getty Images)

Ewing beat the Bulls in 1994, leading his New York Knicks to the NBA Finals. However, the Bulls did not have Michael Jordan. This matchup occurred during Jordan's brief stint in baseball.

The Knicks center finally reached the Finals but couldn't beat Hakeem Olajuwon and his Houston Rockets. In the end, the Rockets prevailed after seven hard-fought games.

