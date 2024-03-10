Did Scott Foster show the money sign to Timberwolves assistant coach? Closer look at Rudy Gobert’s heated reaction

During the final seconds of the Minnesota Timberwolves matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Rudy Gobert rubbed his fingers, making a 'money' gesture towards the officiating referee, Scott Foster. Foster didn't see Gobert making the sign, but official Natalie Sago did and issued the technical on the Timberwolves center.

Foster was later spotted showing the money sign to Timberwolves assistant coach Micah Nori, possibly explaining why Gobert had been handed the tech.

Rudy Gobert carried out the act after being called for his sixth foul of the game when he went over the back of the defenders to grab a rebound. The tech allowed the Cavaliers to tie the game in the dying seconds, which they eventually capitalized on by winning the matchup 113-104 in overtime.

Micah Nori, who filled in for Timberwolves coach Chris Finch as he fell ill just before tipoff, was critical of Gobert's behavior.

“A technical foul with 27 seconds in the game, to be honest, is unacceptable,” Nori said. "That’s who Rudy is, but you’ve got to be smart. He made a visual that was automatic. He was obviously frustrated, both teams were, but we have to be smarter.”

The 7-foot-1 center agreed that he should have kept his composure.

“My reaction, which I think was the truth, but it wasn’t the time to react that way,” Rudy Gobert said. "It cost my team the game. It was an immature reaction.”

During an interview after the game, Gobert also insinuated sports betting to be influencing how NBA referees are officiating games.

“I’ll bite the bullet again. I’ll be the bad guy. I’ll take the fine, but I think it’s hurting our game. I know the betting and all that is becoming bigger and bigger, but it shouldn’t feel that way,” Gobert said.

Rudy Gobert's actions and remarks will almost certainly be reviewed by the league. He faces the prospect of a possible fine and suspension.

Rudy Gobert's performance in Minnesota Timberwolves vs Cleveland Cavaliers

Rudy Gobert played 37 minutes before being ejected. He had an off-night offensively, putting up just seven points and two assists. However, he made up for it on the defensive end, registering 17 rebounds, one steal and two blocks.

Devoid of Karl-Anthony Towns in the lineup, the Timberwolves were reliant on the three-time DPOY to protect the paint and grab rebounds on both ends of the floor. However, his ejection crippled the Timberwolves in overtime.

The Cavaliers were able to dominate the underhanded Timberwolves in OT as a result of Gobert being ejected and with no one there to protect the paint for Minnesota. Cleveland scored 16 points in overtime in contrast with the Timberwolves’ seven-point overtime performance.

The Minnesota Timberwolves (44-20) slipped to the second spot in the Western Conference post their loss on Friday. They will face the LA Lakers next on Sunday in Los Angeles.