Did Shaquille O’Neal leave LA Lakers for Miami Heat because of his sour relationship with Kobe Bryant? All you need to know

Shaquille O’Neal is one of the most dominant NBA players of all time. During his impressive basketball career, the big man won four championship rings, three of them with Kobe Bryant. O'Neal and Bryant were a successful duo. In their eight years together, the two won three championship rings and one of the league's most unstoppable tandems.

Winning a three-peat is extremely rare. The Los Angeles Lakers, led by Kobe and Shaq, were the last team to do so. The Lakers traded O’Neal to the Miami Heat in 2005, where he won another ring.

O'Neal was sent to Miami primarily due to his issues with Kobe Bryant. This article will explore their relationship and final years together.

Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant did not get along

Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant played together from 1996 to 2004. Bryant was drafted in 1996, the same year Shaq signed a contract with the LA Lakers. They immediately turned the Lakers into one of the best teams in the league. Their first championship together came in 2000.

The Lakers won three straight rings from 2000 to 2002. They started dealing with some problems at the start of the 2002-03 season, causing their breakup.

Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant were entertaining to watch (Image via Getty Images)

The team began their season with an 11-19 record as Shaquille O’Neal was sidelined with an injury. They eventually bounced back but couldn't advance to the Finals. The San Antonio Spurs eliminated them in the second round.

Kobe Bryant dealt with sexual assault charges the season after, but the Lakers managed to sign Karl Malone and Gary Payton. The addition of the two veterans turned them into favorites to win it all.

Shaq and Kobe did not have a great relationship at this point. They fired at each other through the media. Bryant even claimed that Shaquille O’Neal came into training camp fat and out of shape.

Shaq's final years in Los Angeles were marked by a lack of success (Image via Getty Images)

Kobe and Shaq had several other personal issues. The shooting guard did not like that his teammate did not contact him during his legal troubles.

Despite all of these issues, the Lakers advanced to the NBA Finals. The Detroit Pistons dominated them and won the Finals in only five games.

Less than a month after Game 5, Shaquille O’Neal was traded to the Miami Heat. After the trade, Bryant said that he enjoyed playing with the big man. However, O'Neal believed that he was traded because of Kobe.

The two superstars played incredible basketball as teammates. The pair allowed their personal issues to prevent them from achieving more success.

O'Neal in Miami

The Miami Heat traded Caron Butler, Lamar Odom, Brian Grant and a first-round draft pick for Shaquille O’Neal. This trade paid off for Miami. The big man helped the Heat win their first championship.

In his second season in South Beach, the big man averaged 20.0 points, 9.2 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per game. He was also one of the most efficient scorers in the league, with a conversion rate of 60%.

Shaq was the perfect addition to the Heat. He helped Dwyane Wade take the team deep into the playoffs. Miami eventually beat the Dallas Mavericks to win their first championship ring.

