Disgruntled star James Harden has reportedly attended just one Sixers practice scrimmage in 14 days as Clippers trade lurks 

James Harden's future with the Philadelphia 76ers remains questionable. The veteran superstar requested a trade earlier this summer, but there has been little interest in his services. Currently, the LA Clippers appear to be willing to trade for the former MVP. However, they have struggled to produce a trade package to satisfy Daryl Morey's high asking price.

As such, Harden remains with the Sixers and has spent the past few weeks with the franchise throughout training camp. Yet, Harden's presence hasn't translated into much on-court activity. In fact, the veteran has seldom participated in basketball activities.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Harden has only participated in one scrimmage over the past two weeks. With such a limited involvement in the Sixers' preparations, Harden is unlikely to feature for Philadelphia once the new season begins.

"While professional and engaged when present, James Harden has not attended any of the 76ers' preseason games and has participated in just one team practice scrimmage over 14 days of training camp, sources say," Charania posted on X (formerly known as Twitter.)

Harden is expected to continue abstaining from significant on-court activity while he pushes for a trade. As such, the Sixers will likely begin to explore their options as the season begins and will hope to have a resolution in place long before the Feb. 8 trade deadline draws near.

Tyrese Maxey could replace James Harden's production

While the Philadelphia 76ers wait for a James Harden trade to materialize, they will need to look internally for ways to bridge the gap in production. One player that appears ready to step into a bigger role in the coming season is Kentucky product Tyrese Maxey.

According to Tobias Harris, who spoke with HoopsHype's Michael Scotto in a recent interview, Maxey could become an All-Star this season.

"I think he’s an All-Star," Harris said. "I think he’s going to show people his playmaking ability as well. I think he’s such a great shot-maker and somebody who makes tough shots. It’s impressive, especially with the threes he makes off the bounce, and to be able to shoot it at a high clip. I think we’re going to see a big leap for him this year."

Tyrese Maxey has made huge strides in his development over the past few seasons. Now, with James Harden likely sidelined until the front office can find a trade for him, Maxey can assume a leading role alongside Joel Embiid.

If Maxey can build on the 20.3 points per game he averaged last season, he may become a foundational star for Philadelphia and lessen the need for an elite guard to be acquired in the coming months.