“Do you give Jaylen the extension” – Draymond Green warns Celtics to not 'abandon' their core group

The Boston Celtics' utter collapse in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Miami Heat on Monday night has led to calls for major changes.

However, amid the trolling and taunting, one voice has emerged with a different perspective. Draymond Green, the Golden State Warriors' tenacious forward, has cautioned the Celtics against abandoning their core group.

"If you are the Celtics, what do you do next year? Big questions. Want to be all, man? Do you give Jalen the extension that he's eligible for?" Green said. "Do you trade Jalen?"

Green talked about buiding a championship team:

"Quite frankly, it takes time to build a championship team. What's this? JT's fifth year, six year for JT? Seven year for Jalen Brown? Building a championship ain't easy. We won our first championship in Steph's fifth year. LeBron won his first championship in year eight. It takes time to win a championship with these guys.

"When you find some guys you can get there with, then you have to find pieces that can get it done"

Green warned the Celtics to not "abandon' their core group.

Green, known for his outspoken nature, has been an active participant in rubbing salt in Boston's wounds following their defeat in the NBA Finals last year.

Yet, amid the banter, he has taken the opportunity to offer supportive advice to the beleaguered Boston. Despite another disappointing playoff exit from Boston, Green believes that breaking up the team's core would be an unwise decision.

Celtics' playoff puzzle: Draymond Green urges team to keep core intact

Jayson Tatum, left, and Bam Adebayo

Over the past seven years, this prestigious team has earned a unique place by making it to the Eastern Conference finals most often (five times, winning once).

While trying to achieve championship glory, they have made just one NBA Finals appearance but with no victory to show for it. Understandably, frustration is mounting among the team and its passionate fanbase, leading to calls for significant changes in the offseason.

While Boston has not hosted the coveted Larry O'Brien Trophy since 2008, Draymond Green suggests that a similar path could lie ahead for them. Building a championship-caliber team often necessitates perseverance and incremental growth.

Undoubtedly, the Celtics' playoff struggles are disheartening. It’s crucial that both successes and failures are recognized in order to move forward. The team's consistent appearances in the Eastern Conference finals demonstrate its ability to compete at a high level.

With the right adjustments and development, Boston has the potential to break through to championship glory.

In the ever-competitive NBA landscape, success is not guaranteed overnight. Draymond Green's advice to the Celtics serves as a reminder that long-term vision and commitment can lead to ultimate triumph.

As the offseason approaches, Boston must carefully evaluate their options, ensuring that any changes made align with their larger aspirations. Only then can they hope to silence the doubters and secure their place among basketball's elite.

