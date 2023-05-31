“Something tells me it’s Draymond to LA” – Keyshawn Johnson believes Draymond Green will leave the Warriors, sign a 3-yr deal with the Lakers

The Golden State Warriors have a lot of decisions to make this offseason. Longtime general manager Bob Myers has left the organization. Ownership will have to spend a lot of money to keep the Warriors core together.

Their biggest offseason decision involves Draymond Green. The All-Star forward has a $27.5 million player option for next season. He will likely opt out of the final year of his contract and seek a multi-year deal in free agency.

The rumors around Draymond Green are already swirling. ESPN host Keyshawn Johnson thinks Green will stay in California but with a team further south.

“I am just following the tea leaves. Something tells me it smells like Dray (Green) to LA,” Johnson said. “He will opt out and get a three year extension.”

The Lakers may have to execute a sign-and-trade or to make the move work. They do not have a lot of cap flexibility and would have to choose signing Green over role players like Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura.

How would Green fit with the Lakers?

Johnson believes that the Lakers need to make a few changes after falling short in the Western Conference Finals. The former NFL player thinks they could use a bit of a shakeup in the locker room.

“One of the things the Lakers need, just watching them against the Nuggets, is some hot sauce. He brings the hot sauce,” Johnson said.

Green is great friends with LeBron James off the court. So James could be recruiting Green to join the franchise. It would be an interesting move for the Lakers as they prepare for the final years of James' NBA career.

Green is 33 years old and is no longer the offensive threat or all-around player he used to be. Although he might be a perfect fit defensively. The Lakers are one of the best defensive teams in the league.

Draymond Green's presence in the lineup would be beneficial to James. it would allow him to rest more and play fewer minutes during the regular season. Both players have a similar skillset on the defensive end.

With Green on the floor, Anthony Davis won't have to exert as much effort on the defensive end. It would also open him up to play more minutes at the power forward position. Green's an excellent rebounder and will provide the Lakers with additional rim protection.

